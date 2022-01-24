Caely Holdings Berhad announces resignations of two board members

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 25, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Caely Holdings BHD, a leading domestic producer of women’s intimate apparel, announced that Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, and En. Azri Azerai, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Group, has resigned effective 25 April 2022 from the board of directors.

Azri Azerai

Caely Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said, “I would like to thank the board for welcoming me and giving me the opportunity to serve the Group. I am honoured to have helmed the board and worked beside my fellow directors. I wish the Group all the best in their future endeavours.”

Independent Non-Executive Director En. Azri Azerai said, “I joined the board of Caely with the intention of assisting in the expansion of the Group’s existing business by giving my perspectives and to help seek opportunities through my network. The recent issues that have cropped up may have affected my ability to further assist the Group and I have made the decision to resign. I would like to express my thanks to the board and wish the Group well in their future undertakings.”

Caely Holdings Bhd: http://www.caelyholdings.com/
Caely Holdings Bhd: 7154 / [BURSA: CAELY] [RIC: CAEY:KL] [BBG: CHB:MK]

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Progenity Appoints Paul Shabram to Lead Technical Operations of the Company’s Ingestible Drug/Device Platforms

Castellum, Inc. Hires David T. Bell as Chief Financial Officer

Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Prioritization and Workforce Realignment

Cassava Sciences Invited to Participate in B. Riley Securities’ Neuroscience Conference

Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Therapeutics’ Chairman and CEO and Scilex Holding Company’s Executive Chairman, to Present at the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Neuro & Opthalmology Healthcare Conference (April 27-28, 2022)

Acasti Pharma to Present at the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference on April 28th

You may have missed

Castellum, Inc. Hires David T. Bell as Chief Financial Officer

Progenity Appoints Paul Shabram to Lead Technical Operations of the Company’s Ingestible Drug/Device Platforms

Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Therapeutics’ Chairman and CEO and Scilex Holding Company’s Executive Chairman, to Present at the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Neuro & Opthalmology Healthcare Conference (April 27-28, 2022)

Cassava Sciences Invited to Participate in B. Riley Securities’ Neuroscience Conference

Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Prioritization and Workforce Realignment

error: Content is protected !!