Canada Computational Unlimited (SATO) Announces Listing on the OTCQB

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – Canada Computational Unlimited Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed for quotation and sale on the OTCQB Market (the “OTCQB”) in the United States under the symbol “CCPUF“.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SATO”.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and International companies. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

SATO is currently pursuing its goal of attaining 600PH’s at its Center One Facility in Quebec.

Romain Nouzareth, CEO of Canada Computational Corp. stated, “We are excited to be trading on the OTCQB as it expands our investor base and gives shareholders in the United States the opportunity to participate in the market.”

About CCU.ai

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company’s high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

For additional information, please contact:

For additional information, please contact:

Caroline Klukowski,

Tel: 604.260.5490

[email protected]

Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. (“CCU.ai”)

INVESTORS can read more about CCU high-grade, carbon-free bitcoin mining and ESG vision at: www.ccu.ai/investors

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119479