Canadian Lenders Association’s 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards Shortlists Marble and CEO Karim Nanji as Finalists

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2022) – Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company and CEO Karim Nanji have received a nomination for the ‘Consumer Lender of the Year’ and ‘Executive of the Year’ award, respectively, from the Canadian Lenders Association’s (“CLA”) 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards.

CLA represents over 230 businesses in the Canadian lending space and looks to advance the growth of this industry. The annual CLA Leaders in Lending Awards is a prestigious event that nominates the most innovative solution providers, top company executives and notable thought leaders in the industry.1

Marble Financial has been announced as a finalist for the CLA Awards twice in recent years, and 2022 represents the third year that the Company has been shortlisted for this distinguished event, which is a testament to the Company’s inroads in the FinTech development of a platform and products to help the underbanked consumers access more affordable credit, along with offering alternative lenders unique consumer credit data in near real-time to better adjudicate credit transactions with their customers.

Nominees will be evaluated based on three criteria:2

Emerging lending technology solutions or business models that executives helped to advance Specific innovative lending strategy or idea conceptualized and/or launched Business results or positive outcomes, or expected results, following a successful implementation of the innovative strategy or concept

“It’s an honor to have been shortlisted for the prestigious CLA Leaders in Lending Awards along with some of the biggest names in the Canadian FinTech industry,” said Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble Financial. “Since 2016, we have embarked on a journey to bring forward innovative products and services to millions of unbanked and underbanked Canadians. Fast forward to today, we continued to scale our operations, most notably, the delivery of our cutting-edge B2B offerings, namely Marble Connect and Inverite Verification and as a result, our MyMarble platform has registered over 30,000 members to date. The nomination we received for this year’s CLA Awards attests to the milestones that we have accomplished, and we are pleased that our efforts to help people reach their financial goals have been recognized.”

Karim added, “I am humbled to have received a nomination for the ‘Executive of the Year’ award and I would like to sincerely thank everyone at Marble for being supportive of my vision for the company. It’s a privilege to be working alongside a world-class team that have similar ambitious goals.”

“The CLA’s Leaders in Lending Awards, presented by BMO is an opportunity to recognize the world-class achievements of Canadian companies and executives committed to innovation and leadership in 2022,” said Gary Schwartz, President of CLA.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0): Marble’s proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Connect, Inverite, MyMarble, Fast-Track, Learn and Boost to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform.

For further information about Marble, please visit: mymarble.ca

About Inverite Verification Inc., Inverite, a Canadian open banking and consumer-directed finance provider offers banking verification solutions to the financial services industry for income verification, credit decisioning, fraud reduction, and know-your client/anti-money laundering purposes. Inverite operates a cloud-based SaaS platform such that its technology solutions can be integrated into customer systems. Inverite currently offers three SaaS services to customers, namely, Bank Verification, ID Verification and Risk Scoring. Inverite can access data from 286 Canadian financial institutions and offers multiple application programming interfaces to access up to one year of user financial data in seconds for its bank verification service, and has plugins available for most popular e-Commerce platforms, including WooCommerce and Shopify.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: https://Inverite.com

