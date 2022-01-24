Capital One Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Verizon Ventures, and Wipro Ventures Join Securonix $1B+ Growth Investment as Strategic Investors

Blue Chip Companies Deepen Commitment Based on Success of Long-Standing Customer and Partner Relationships and Conviction of Securonix’s Vision and Hypergrowth Potential

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM and XDR, today announced that Capital One Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Verizon Ventures, and Wipro Ventures have joined the previously announced $1B+ growth investment in Securonix led by Vista Equity Partners, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. These strategic investments allow Securonix to build and expand relationships with existing customers and partners as it continues to set the standard for cloud-native security analytics and operations.

“The demand for Securonix has never been stronger. Strategic partnerships with our customers and partners have been critical to unprecedented market traction, and are key to long-term growth and success,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix. “The collection of strategic investments and technology partnerships will open new doors for Securonix with broader solution offerings, expanded global footprint, and accelerate our trajectory as one of cybersecurity’s next great companies.”

Over the past 12 months, Securonix has accelerated its hypergrowth trajectory, growing its SaaS-business by more than 100%. The company has been at the forefront of technological innovation, empowering global enterprises and Managed Service Providers to more effectively detect and respond to cyberthreats in modern environments with new offerings – including the release of ‘Bring Your Own Snowflake,’ which has been the catalyst for the company’s rapid growth.

“We are highly selective in choosing portfolio companies that complement the Snowflake Data Cloud and define the future of SaaS technology in the enterprise,” said Stefan Williams, VP of Corporate Development & Snowflake Ventures. “The mutual success we have enjoyed with Securonix and the ‘Connected Application’ model made adding the company to our investment portfolio a no-brainer. We recognize Securonix as a market leader in cloud-native security analytics and operations and look forward to jointly developing new solutions and expanding GTM efforts.”

“Securonix is a truly global company, serving leading enterprises all over the world,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP and Global Head, Wipro Cybersecurity & Risk. “Our Cybersecurists have a long history of building and implementing next-gen Managed Detection & Response (MDR) solutions powered by Securonix for our global clients to drive value in their cyber defense programs. We are excited to be investors in Securonix and look forward to playing a significant role in their continued global expansion.”

The pioneer of UEBA, Securonix provides cloud-native SIEM, XDR, and SOAR capabilities rooted in behavior analytics. With its latest funding and new strategic partners, Securonix looks to extend this to the application layer and to OT and IoT, and further penetrate key verticals and geographic regions.

Additional Supporting Quotes

Katie Crammer, Executive Director of Security Products, Verizon Business

“Securonix is a trusted technology partner and its cloud-native security analytics and operations solution is built into the core of Verizon Managed Detection and Response. At Verizon, we are focused on connecting our customers to solutions that can enable them to run their businesses in a more secure and efficient way. We’re excited to expand our relationship with Securonix as we evolve the platform to support the full scale of our global managed services business.”

Jaidev Shergill, Managing Partner, Capital One Ventures

“As a cloud-native organization ourselves, we recognized the important contribution Securonix could make to businesses securely operating in the cloud.”

Rod Aliabadi, Managing Director at Vista

“Vista originally partnered with Securonix because we recognized that its mission-critical platform represents boundless potential for growth in the ever-evolving cyberthreat landscape. Today’s investments are further evidence of that thesis, and we’re thrilled to welcome the additional support, opportunity, and industry credibility that Capital One, Snowflake, Verizon, and Wipro bring to the table.”

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining threat detection and response for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM and XDR are powered by the most advanced analytics and built on a scalable, flexible cloud-native architecture. Securonix leverages behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category to reduce noise, prioritize high fidelity alerts, and enable fast and precise response to insider and cyber threats. For more information visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contacts

Media

Jake Schuster



fama PR for Securonix



E: [email protected]