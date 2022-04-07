Cara Therapeutics Announces Biomarker Data from KALM-1 and KALM-2 Trials of KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) Injection Selected for Presentation at National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2022
Poster highlights reduction in itch intensity with difelikefalin treatment correlated with reductions in inflammatory markers in patients with chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus undergoing hemodialysis
STAMFORD, Conn., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced biomarker data from the KALM-1 and KALM-2 clinical trials evaluating KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus in patients undergoing hemodialysis will be presented in a poster at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings 2022 (SCM22), to be held April 6-10, 2022, in Boston, MA.
Details for the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: Reduction of Pruritus by Difelikefalin Correlates With Reductions in Markers for Pruritus and Inflammation in Subjects Undergoing Hemodialysis
Poster Number: 207
Date and Time: April 7, 2022, 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET
Presenter: Shayan Shirazian, MD, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
The ePoster is available at: https://www.kidney.org/spring-clinical.
In addition, details for other posters highlighting KORSUVA injection are as follows:
Title: Effect of Treatment with Difelikefalin on Itch Severity in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus Measured by the Patient Global Impression of Change
Poster Number: 212
Title: Improvement in Itch-Related Sleep Disruption with Difelikefalin in Patients with Moderate to Severe Chronic Kidney Disease Associated Pruritus Undergoing Hemodialysis: A Post-hoc Analysis of an Open-Label, Multicenter Study
Poster Number: 261
Title: CKD-associated Pruritus After 12 Weeks of Therapy with Difelikefalin Among Hemodialysis Patients with Severe Pruritus: A Post-hoc Analysis of Phase 3 Studies
Poster Number: 262
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. Phase 2 trials of Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) are ongoing in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
