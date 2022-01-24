CareView Communications Hires Shauna Buck as Sr. Director of Clinical Operations

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the hiring of Shauna Buck as its Sr. Director of Clinical Operations. Shauna has over fifteen years of healthcare and leadership experience.

Shauna earned a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and is a Registered Nurse. She has experience in ICU, Electrophysiology, Dialysis, and most recently led the clinical operations for a national concierge telemedicine practice focused on hormone replacement and medical weight loss.

As the undisputed leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. Shauna will bring her expertise to CareView to assist users with clinical decision support, policy creation, workflow mapping, education, data collection, and performance tracking.

