Carisk Partners’ Alana Letourneau, MD, MBA Named a 2022 Rising Insurance Star Executive Award Winner

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is pleased to announce that that Alana Letourneau, MD, MBA, Chief Clinical Strategy Officer, has been selected as a 2022 Rising Insurance Star Executives 35 Under 35 Award winner. The Annual RISE Awards recognizes top rising insurance professionals who are making an impact in their company, community, and the industry as a whole. In her role at Carisk Partners Dr. Letourneau oversees the Physician, Quality and Clinical Data teams across all lines of business.





“Dr. Letourneau is one of the most talented physician leaders in the specialty health industry and is well-deserving of this award,” says Joseph Berardo Jr., CEO, Carisk Partners. “She is not only a compassionate champion of patient-focused care, but also has incredible experience with health technology, with a focus on applying data to clinical decision-making. Always with a smile, she is a creative and inspiring leader who embodies an entrepreneurial spirit that is fundamental to our team’s ongoing market success.”

Dr. Letourneau is responsible and has played an instrumental role in the development of clinical operations and technology systems within Carisk Outcomes. She has also been responsible for key clinical quality initiatives and data analytics projects.

Accepting this award, Dr. Letourneau says, “I am honored to have been selected as a Rise 35 under 35 recipient. I look forward to being part of the continued evolution of the healthcare payor space; this includes focusing on patients as individuals, beyond their disease state or disability, as well as how technology and data can enhance, not aim to replace, human connection. I am proud to lead a team that takes this ‘person-first’ approach with every patient whom we serve.”

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access the highest quality care and support services since introducing its foundation in behavioral health into the workers’ compensation marketplace. Today, Carisk continues to transform the works’ compensation and group health markets by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. Carisk’s employees are change makers committed to improving the lives of our patients through our relentless compassion, superior service, and commitment to innovation. Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.

RISE is the #1 place young professionals go to learn about insurance, network, and grow their career. RISE offers everything you need to build a successful career, such as networking, a mentorship program, training, recognition, educational resources, scholarships, leadership opportunities and more. Membership is free. Our purpose is to help bridge the talent gap by attracting new generations to the insurance industry and by being a springboard for the best rising talent, while offering a knowledge transfer strategy for employers.

The Annual RISE Awards recognizes top rising talent in the insurance industry. Every year we receive dozens of nominations of deserving young professionals who are making an impact in their company, community, and the industry as a whole. To be eligible, nominees must work in the insurance industry, be under 35 years of age (as of May 31, 2022) and demonstrate leadership within their organization or community. The RISE Advisory Board scores the nominees and makes the final selection.

