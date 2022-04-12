Carvana Returns To Houston Area With Brand New Car Vending Machine

Online Retailer Unveils 32nd Car Vending Machine in U.S., Second in Houston

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Spring, Texas, a suburb of Houston. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.





Carvana customers can save valuable time by skipping the dealership and shopping online, and select a day and time convenient for them to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine. Upon arrival, customers will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Carvana has also upgraded the concept of the traditional test drive with a 7-day return policy. Car buyers get to live with the car for a full week to ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle—whether it’s testing the towing capacity on a newly purchased pickup truck, or ensuring the new SUV’s cargo room holds all the necessary gear for a Cougars tailgate. Customers can get to know their new ride backed by the peace of mind and knowledge that Carvana vehicles pass a rigorous, 150-point inspection, have no frame damage, and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle. Additionally, Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

“When we launched Houston’s first Car Vending Machine in 2015, it was only our fifth across the U.S.,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “It has been a long road since then, and now we have 32 Car Vending Machines across the country and five in Texas alone. So we’re really proud to be back in the city that embraced us back then with a newly designed second Car Vending Machine to bring even more great experiences to customers in the Houston area.”

The newest Car Vending Machine is the fifth of its kind in Texas, and the 32nd in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are located in Utah, Virginia, Nevada, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Georgia.

The newest Car Vending Machine in Houston is located at 23206 N. I-45 Road in Spring. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT. Vehicle pick-up at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop more than 70,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

