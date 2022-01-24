Casma Therapeutics to Participate at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Casma Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company engaging the autophagy system to design innovative new medicines, today announced that Casma management will participate in virtual investor meetings on April 14, 2022 at the upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on Monday, April 11 – Thursday, April 14, 2022.

About Casma Therapeutics
Casma Therapeutics is developing novel cellular degradation approaches based on the autophagy pathway to open new target areas for drug discovery and development that will profoundly impact the lives of patients. Autophagy is a conserved cellular process that contributes to overall cellular homeostasis. The autophagy machinery targets larger and more complex disease targets such as organelles, protein aggregates and large signaling complexes and directs them to the lysosome for elimination. By selectively degrading disease targets by autophagy, Casma expects to be able to arrest or reverse the progression of disease in multiple oncology, inflammation, neurodegeneration and metabolic disorders. For more information, please visit www.casmatx.com.

Contact
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

Related Stories

Agra Ventures Applauds Health Canada’s Recent Regulatory Improvements

Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Needham Healthcare Conference

GABA Therapeutics Appoints Mario David Saltarelli M.D., Ph.D. as CEO and CMO

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

Synchronoss Cloud Helps Operators with 5G Home Rollout

Digital Gaming Experience Spotlights Africa’s Growing Gaming Ecosystem

You may have missed

Agra Ventures Applauds Health Canada’s Recent Regulatory Improvements

GABA Therapeutics Appoints Mario David Saltarelli M.D., Ph.D. as CEO and CMO

Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Needham Healthcare Conference

Casma Therapeutics to Participate at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

error: Content is protected !!