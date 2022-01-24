Castellum, Inc. Closes on the Acquisition of Lexington Solutions Group

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces the closing of its acquisition of Lexington Solutions Group (“LSG”), a $4 million government contractor focused on information operations - http://castellumus.com/ & https://www.lexsg.com/
POTOMAC, Md., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces the closing of its acquisition of Lexington Solutions Group (“LSG”), a $4 million government contractor focused on information operations.

“We are pleased that Boyd Brown and his team at LSG have joined Castellum,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “Due to some organic growth, the addition of LSG now pushes Castellum above $43 million of annualized revenue on a run-rate basis. We also have identified several other potential acquisitions which fit our strategy and hope to be able to do one or more of those deals later this year. Additionally, we have made progress on our up-listing plans, which we intend to share publicly in the near future.”

About Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV): 

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a defense-oriented technology company that is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology and software, information warfare, and electronic warfare and engineering services space – http://castellumus.com/.  
  
Forward-Looking Statements:  

This release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning the company’s future events or future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  For the potential acquisition announced today, there is a risk that the LOI does not translate into a closed transaction.

Contact: 
Mark Fuller, CEO 
[email protected] 
301-961-4895

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ade37cdc-e746-4a36-90f4-fce8ce0bc1cd

