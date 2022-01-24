Castellum, Inc. Hires Legal and Financial Advisors to Assist with Up-listing Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces it retained a SEC counsel and an investment bank to assist the Company with its planned up-listing to a stock exchange over the coming months – http://castellumus.com/.

POTOMAC, Md., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces it retained a SEC counsel and an investment bank to assist the Company with its planned up-listing to a stock exchange over the coming months.

Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum, Inc. states, “We are excited to announce this important next step in our up-listing process. These experienced advisors augment our team with expertise necessary in achieving a successful transaction. In consultation with our advisors, we are currently evaluating the NYSE-American and Nasdaq Capital Markets as our two options for a potential up-listing and would like to accomplish it by mid-summer.”

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a defense-oriented technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology and software, information warfare, and electronic warfare and engineering services space – http://castellumus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. For the potential uplisting described in today’s announcement, the timing could be delayed or the uplisting may be unsuccessful.

