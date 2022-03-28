CCC to Host Virtual Town Hall on Data Directions

Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss Data Reliability and Public Policy Questions About Privacy and Equity

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, will present a Town Hall discussion via LinkedIn live on 13 April at 11:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 BST that will address the question, “Is your data management program state-of-the-art?”

Presentations from global experts will offer discerning “data directions” forecasts for the research and publishing communities. Speakers include Lars Juhl Jensen, University of Copenhagen; Jeff Joseph, SIIA; Jane Reed, Linguamatics; and Sonia Shaikh, Ph.D., Annenberg School for Communication.

“Today, research-forward organizations everywhere turn to AI to accelerate discovery and decision-making,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “We look forward to hearing how mindful use of proprietary and published data can be the key to open new doors to innovation in the Town Hall forum.”

CCC recently hosted virtual Town Hall discussions on “What’s Ahead for Librarians and Researchers,” “Understanding the New UKRI Open Access Policy,” and “The Future of Collective Licensing – Copyright in the Digital Marketplace.”

Audience questions are welcome and may be submitted in advance to [email protected].

