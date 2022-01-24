CDW Welcomes Steve O’Brien, Vice President, Investor Relations

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW (Nasdaq: CDW), announced today that Steve O’Brien has joined the company as vice president, investor relations.

O’Brien joins CDW from Arrow Electronics, an electronic components and technology solutions distributor, where he led investor relations for the past eight years. Prior to joining Arrow, O’Brien spent more than 15 years working as a sell-side equity analyst covering the technology industry at Jefferies and J.P. Morgan. O’Brien began his career in investment banking with J.P. Morgan’s Technology, Media and Telecom group.

“I am very excited to welcome Steve to CDW,” said Al Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW. “Steve is a hands-on, accomplished senior executive that brings to CDW a deep knowledge of the technology industry and strong appreciation for the investor community.”

For more information about the leadership team of CDW, please visit the About Us section of the company’s website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 13,900 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the company generated Net sales of approximately $21 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

