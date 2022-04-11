Cere Announces Gasless Integrations With Biconomy For Faster And Cheaper NFTs

Berlin, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2022) – Cere Network (Cere), the first Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform, today announced an important integration with Biconomy that benefits users of both networks. Via this integration, Biconomy aims to make blockchain transactions more streamlined through a protocol that allows zero-balance accounts to perform transactions, with any third party capable of covering the transaction fee. Decentralized applications will benefit from this technology through improved onboarding experiences by new users.

The service will be enabled for the Cere Decentralized Data Cloud at scale with a non-custodial, gas-efficient multi-chain relayer infrastructure network. Cere has built its own blockchain with substrate components, making it interoperable with Polkadot with bridges to Ethereum and Polygon, allowing for cross-chain Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) asset and data transfers, amongst others capabilities. The Cere DDC platform allows a more secure first-party data foundation in the cloud by using blockchain identity and data encryption to onboard and segment individual consumer data. This data is then automated into highly customizable and interoperable virtual datasets, directly accessible in near real-time by all business units, partners/vendors, and machine-learning processes.

This integration is performed on Cere DaVinci, but powered by DDC and Cere Mainnet. It marks an important milestone for Cere mainnet to transition from beta phase to full mainnet which is scheduled to launch in May 2022.

Decentralized applications on the Cere Mainnet are expected to benefit from more accessibility through Biconomy’s relayer infrastructure protocol, in addition to the security of Cere Network’s DDC. Data on the DDC are individually signed and encrypted-along with potential value transfers-which are stored in a tamper-proof, time-capsuled data scheme. Biconomy builders and users will also receive improved infrastructure security from Cere Network’s DDC, along with a number of other incentives for building on Cere.

Cere Network and Biconomy share the mutual goal of making decentralized applications in the Web3 ecosystem easier to adopt. The integration of Biconomy’s services-including Mexa, Forward, and Hyphen-into the upcoming Cere Mainnet will accomplish this by reducing and simplifying the traditional costliness and complexity of blockchain transaction fees.

“We look forward to integrating Biconomy in the Cere Ecosystem as we approach the next major milestone of our 2022 roadmap. Competitive fees are essential for achieving adoption, and we look forward to seeing how this partnership and integration will further improve the functionalities of the Cere Decentralized Data Cloud,” said Kenzi Wang, Cere co-founder.

“To make decentralization truly accessible, transactions need to be both seamless and secure,” said Aniket Jinda, Biconomy founder. “Our partnership with Cere Network is an important milestone in our development of a multi-chain ecosystem.”

About Cere Network

Founded in 2019, Cere Network is the first Web3 company to provide cloud data infrastructure solutions across blockchain networks through its Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform. Cere Network enables security and access to various digital assets to NFTs, the metaverse, gaming content, and emerging collectibles. Cere is backed by the world’s largest institutions and projects, including Binance Labs, Republic Labs, and Polygon.

About Biconomy

Biconomy provides plug-n-play APIs to make web3.0 user-friendly & frictionless. They are on a mission to make the decentralized web accessible to everyone. Biconomy believes they are to the missing piece to crypto adoption for onboarding the next billion. Their APIs & SDKs transform any dAapp to become usable for anyone regardless of their crypto knowledge and experience. The Biconomy multi-chain relayer infrastructure processes almost 50K daily transactions for 100+ DApps to ensure all the benefits of web3.0 come with the intuitiveness of web2.0. More information about Biconomy: Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord.

