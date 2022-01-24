ChaosSearch Named a Boston Business Journal Best Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

Data lake platform provider recognized for culture, benefits, and strong team morale based on employee survey

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChaosSearch today announced that it has been named to the Boston Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row. The awards are Boston’s first and longest-running program to feature great workplaces, ranking Massachusetts companies that have not only built outstanding work environments for their people but also foster strong professional communities.

After doubling the size of its team in the last year, ChaosSearch was recognized as a leader in the small category (50 to 99 employees). Attracting and retaining top talent has been core to ChaosSearch’s ability to scale the business as demand for its data lake platform continues to grow. The company has focused on creating a culture that goes beyond benefits and a fun work environment. ChaosSearch empowers employees to work with cutting-edge innovation and a leadership team that aligns with their values. This strategy is what has set ChaosSearch apart from other local technology firms and contributed to its placement on the Boston Business Journal’s list for a second consecutive year.

“We pride ourselves on creating a people-first culture focused on cultivating our employees’ skills, helping them carve unique career paths, and giving them the flexibility they need to achieve their goals,” said MJ Langlais, Vice President of People Operations, ChaosSearch. “In today’s working world, it’s not enough to offer fun perks; we strongly believe in the importance of understanding what each team member needs to be successful and the power of a shared vision. This award is a testament to that approach, and to the incredible dedication and passion of our team members.”

The 2022 Best Places to Work award garnered submissions from 220 Boston-based companies, 80 of which were ultimately recognized based on the results of employee engagement surveys. The surveys, distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace, asked employees to rate their personal engagement, communication and resources, teamwork, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers and senior leaders, manager effectiveness, job satisfaction, and more. Quantum tabulated the scores from those confidential surveys and winners were based on the highest scores in each category. Honorees will be recognized at the Business Journal’s celebration on June 16 at the Boston Park Plaza and in the June 17 Best Places to Work publication.

ChaosSearch is hiring across the organization, with a focus on identifying critical engineering and sales talent that can further support the company’s vision of revolutionizing how organizations access and analyze cloud data. For more information, visit www.chaossearch.io/careers.

