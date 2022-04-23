Cidara Therapeutics and Mundipharma to Present Results from Global Phase 3 ReSTORE Trial of Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis at ECCMID 2022

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) and Mundipharma today announced that the companies will present new clinical data and analyses of rezafungin, a novel, once-weekly echinocandin in development for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis and prevention of invasive fungal infections, at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), being held virtually and in Lisbon, Portugal, from April 23-26, 2022. The new data will be presented in three presentations, including two late-breaking presentations highlighting full results from the global Phase 3 ReSTORE trial and the integrated analyses from the ReSTORE Phase 3 and STRIVE Phase 2 trials.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentations:

Title: Venetoclax and Ibrutinib Pharmacokinetics Unaltered when Coadministered with Rezafungin

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, Chief Medical Officer of Cidara Therapeutics

Session: New Insights about PK/PD of antifungal agents, 1-Hour Oral Session (Regular)

Session Date/Time: April 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CEST

Title: Patient-level Meta-Analysis of Efficacy and Safety from STRIVE and ReSTORE: Randomized, Double-blinded, Multicenter Phase 2 and Phase 3 Trials of Rezafungin in the Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis

Presenter: Alex Soriano, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, IDIBAPS, University of Barcelona, Spain

Session: Emerging clinical data and interventional studies, 2-Hour Oral Session (Late-breaker)

Session Date/Time: April 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. CEST

Poster Presentation:

Title: ReSTORE: Efficacy and Safety Results of the Phase 3, Noninferiority Trial of Rezafungin in the Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis

Presenter: Oliver Cornely, CECAD Institute of the University of Cologne, Germany

Session: 6. Fungal infection & disease, L0244 Poster (Late-breaker)

Session Date/Time: April 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. CEST

To register and view the full schedule, visit ECCMID 2022 Conference’s website here. A copy of the presentations can be accessed on the publications section of Cidara’s website once the meeting concludes.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead Phase 3 antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to DFCs targeting viral and oncology diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma is a global healthcare company with a presence across Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing innovative treatments to patients in the areas of Pain Management, Infectious Disease and Consumer Healthcare as well as other severe and debilitating disease areas. Our guiding principles, centered around Integrity and Patient-Centricity, are at the heart of everything we do. For more information visit www.mundipharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications

(203) 430-9545

[email protected]