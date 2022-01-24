Clover To Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022

SHANGHAI, China, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced that Igor Smolenov, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, will deliver a presentation at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022. The presentation will include data on SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), Clover’s adjuvanted protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Presentation details are as follows:

Workshop Title: Vaccine Technology Presenter: Igor Smolenov, SVP, Global Clinical Development, Clover Biopharmaceuticals Presentation Title: Clover’s adjuvanted protein-based vaccine: efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants and duration of protection Session Date and Time: April 18, 2022, 3:15 – 4:30 PM EST Location: Meeting Level 4, Liberty Salon J

For more information or to register, visit the World Vaccine Congress website.

About SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum)

Employing the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform, Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein (referred to as S-Trimer™) based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax’s (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit Clover’s website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Cindy Min

SVP, Public Affairs

[email protected]

Naomi Eichenbaum

VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]