Clover To Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022

SHANGHAI, China, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Clover; HKEX: 02197), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced that Igor Smolenov, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development, will deliver a presentation at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022. The presentation will include data on SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum), Clover’s adjuvanted protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Presentation details are as follows:

 
Workshop Title: Vaccine Technology
Presenter: Igor Smolenov, SVP, Global Clinical Development, Clover Biopharmaceuticals
Presentation Title: Clover’s adjuvanted protein-based vaccine: efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 variants and duration of protection
Session Date and Time: April 18, 2022, 3:15 – 4:30 PM EST
Location: Meeting Level 4, Liberty Salon J

For more information or to register, visit the World Vaccine Congress website.  

About SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum)
Employing the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform, Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein (referred to as S-Trimer™) based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax’s (Nasdaq: DVAX) CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

About Clover Biopharmaceuticals
Clover Biopharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing novel vaccines and biologic therapeutic candidates. The Trimer-Tag™ technology platform is a product development platform for the creation of novel vaccines and biologic therapies. Clover leveraged the Trimer-Tag™ technology platform to become a COVID-19 vaccine developer and created SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) to address the COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit Clover’s website: www.cloverbiopharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals:

Cindy Min
SVP, Public Affairs
[email protected]

Naomi Eichenbaum
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

