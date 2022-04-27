Cognition Therapeutics Announces Participation in B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs to treat age-related degenerative diseases of the central nervous system and retina, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities’ Neuro & Ophthalmology Conference taking place from April 27-28, 2022.

Management’s conversation during the event will cover the progress on clinical programs within Cognition’s neurodegenerative and ophthalmological drug pipeline. A webcasts of this fireside chat will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2875/45362 and archived on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Cognition Therapeutics website. Details of the event are as follows:

Presentation date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM ET

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

