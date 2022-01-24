Cohesity Named a Major Player in the 2022 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Distributed Scale-Out File System Vendor Assessment

Next-Gen Data Management Company Cohesity Cited For Deployment Flexibility, Global Data Management Capabilities, and Ransomware Detection, Prevention, and Recovery Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced it was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Distributed Scale-Out File System 2022 Vendor Assessment. This is the first year this MarketScape has been published.

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. Cohesity was recognized as a Major Player based on 12 capabilities and 10 strategies criteria and metrics.

In the report, Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC, described Cohesity SmartFiles as “a software-defined storage system that supports significant deployment flexibility in both on-premises and public cloud-based environments.” Burgener also observed that “SmartFiles differentiates itself by deployment flexibility, comprehensive global data management capabilities, and the ease of use of a ‘second generation’ distributed scale-out file system.” Additionally, the report highlights that “enterprises can also install SmartFiles in public cloud environments from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Its deployment flexibility also allows it to be installed on a VM for low-cost edge deployments.”

The vendor assessment goes on to recognize Cohesity’s platform approach (the Cohesity Helios platform) with a published API and a marketplace (the Cohesity Marketplace ecosystem). It notes that the Cohesity Helios platform “presents a potentially significant opportunity to consolidate workloads across use cases onto a single platform, improving administrative productivity and lowering infrastructure costs.”

“Organizations around the world rely on Cohesity to eliminate data silos with our next-gen data management platform and its wide range of services, including file and object services, backup and recovery, data security, disaster recovery, governance, and analytics,” said Lynn Lucas, chief marketing officer, Cohesity. “We’re delighted to see the IDC MarketScape recognize Cohesity as a Major Player and cite the comprehensive nature of our next-gen data management platform and its versatility across any location whether data centers, edge sites, and public cloud environments.”

“Clauger has streamlined its data management onto a single Cohesity platform for not only backup and recovery, but also for file and object and cloud, with TCO savings of over 25%,” said Olivier Boute, IT manager, Clauger. “We have greater speed and efficiency with Cohesity. For example, our file searches that previously took up to 30 minutes are now performed instantly. Cohesity has greatly improved our overall environment.”

Cohesity Threat Defense is a critical component of the company’s offerings. This multilayered data security architecture helps organizations achieve cyber resilience, minimize risks from evolving cybersecurity threats, and enable rapid recovery. In the IDC MarketScape report, Burgener acknowledged Cohesity’s solution “supports a very complete set of security features and ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery capabilities.”

In the assessment’s “Consider Cohesity When” section, Burgener observed, “When Cohesity SmartFiles wins, it’s often because the enterprise felt that it provided all the needed unstructured data management capabilities of competitors at a lower cost and/or with more flexible deployment options.”

To access an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Distributed Scale-Out File System Vendor Assessment (doc #US49015322, April 2022) click here.

About IDC MarketScape



IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Cohesity



Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

