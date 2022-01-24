Collegium Appoints Neil McFarlane to its Board of Directors

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Neil F. McFarlane to its Board of Directors, effective April 6, 2022.

“Collegium is delighted to welcome Neil to our Board of Directors,” said Mike Heffernan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Collegium. “Neil’s track record of successful leadership and industry experience will be tremendously valuable for the Company. We are confident that Collegium will benefit from his insights, and we look forward to Neil’s meaningful contributions to our Board of Directors.”

“This is a very important and exciting time in Collegium’s evolution, and I am looking forward to joining Collegium’s Board, and working with my fellow directors and the management team to improve the lives of people living with serious medical conditions,” said Mr. McFarlane.

Neil F. McFarlane most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. until November 2021, when Adamas was acquired by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to Adamas, Mr. McFarlane served as the Chief Operating Officer of Retrophin, Inc. (now Travere Therapeutics, Inc.). Prior to his position at Retrophin, Mr. McFarlane held positions of increasing responsibility with UCB, Inc., Genzyme Corporation (now Sanofi) and Sangstat Medical Corporation (acquired by Genzyme). Mr. McFarlane served as an officer and enlisted soldier in the United States Army Reserves and received his B.S. and M.S. in Nursing from the University of Florida.

