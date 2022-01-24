Comau Introduces Its N-220-2.7 New Generation Robot To Unlock Higher Performance And Cost-Effective Automation

● With an innovative architectural approach, streamlined design and an intensive use of modularity, its Turin (Italy) production and significant reduction of components lowers supply chain risks

● Easy to use, easy to integrate and easy to maintain, the N-220-2.7 improves total cost of operation and optimizes Mean Time To Repair

● Excellent performances in terms of cycle time, repeatability and path control accuracy

Grugliasco (Turin), April 6, 2022 – Comau is expanding its product portfolio with the new N-220-2.7 (N-220), a 220 kg payload robot featuring a modular set up, direct kinematics, absolute calibration, and enhanced algorithms. These characteristics deliver significant ease of use, straightforward integration, and faster post-installation maintenance while ensuring precision, flexibility, repeatability, and minimum backlash. Manufactured via a fully automated production line directly in our Turin (Italy) Innovation Center of Advanced Robotics, Comau’s increased generation robot offers new levels of quality and supply chain flexibility in addition to cost-effective operation, as required by today’s high-growth market segments.

Target Market: Since the 1970s, Comau has built an unrivaled experience in robotics applications in the Automotive industry. The introduction of the more capable, flexible and effective N-220 will consolidate Comau’s position in Automotive while enabling the expansion in high-growth industry segments including Metal, Food & Beverages, Fulfillment and Plastic & Chemicals.

“Based on the 2021 IFR (International Federation of Robotics) Report, we expect 160-220 kg payload articulated robots to represent an estimated 30% of the total installed market, composed of 250,000-300,000 units in 2022, with a potential Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) ’22-’26 of 2%” said Nicole Clement, Chief Marketing Officer. “This new generation robot, which strengthens our product portfolio, generates clear customer advantages thanks to its innovative design and state-of-the-art advanced robotics technology; thus allowing us to better target new, high-growth industry segments beyond traditional manufacturing, with the aim of enhancing cost-effective automation for businesses of all sizes.”

Comau’s N-220 is available immediately on a worldwide basis.

Design specifics: Comau’s new N-220 industrial robot features an innovative architectural approach based on progressive modularity, component reduction, advanced motors and APC drivers. With its wide working area and Performance Level D cartesian safety features, the high payload (220 kg) robot is perfect for a vast range of industries including automotive, food & beverage, fulfillment and logistics, among others. It has a hollow forearm and an integrated application dressing. The N-220 robot also benefits from its use of direct kinematics, absolute calibration and evolved motion algorithms. All of which combine to deliver best-in-class repeatability and precision. Furthermore, the robot comes fitted with integrated forklift adapters and optional high-torque washers for automatic anchoring base fixing, easier relocation and faster installation.

The first of a new generation of 6-axis articulated robots, N-220 addresses the specific market need for cost-effective and easy to integrate robotics that also deliver high-speed industrial performance. The holistic design and modular architecture of the N-220 also make it easier to install, use and maintain. Manufactured at the Comau headquarters in Grugliasco (Torino), Italy using a state-of-the-art robotic assembly line, it reliably automates assembly, spot welding, packaging and material handling operations, in addition to continuous process applications such as 3D printing and gluing.

Comau’s e-Motion software algorithm improves cycle time, motion quality and path control. Thanks to the use of a nitrogen balancing system on axis 2, and larger stroke-ends on axis 3, the N-220 enjoys increased agility and a wide backward working area that is ideal for bending and handling applications. And because the N-220 uses only two motor sizes, and a single oil type, replacing a faulty motor becomes quick and easy. An additional benefit of the simplified, modular architecture is easier overall maintenance and improved Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) due to a 50% reduction of robot componentry.

Recognizing that the integration speed has a direct impact on production potential, the N-220 implements Nodal speech-based coding language for open, easy programming. The easy dressing solution is made of two, separate, flexible harnesses (robot and application power supply) which facilitate an easy and fast upgrade, or replacement. Similarly, the direct assembly between the motor and gearbox simplifies mechanical transmissions and minimizes power loss and backlash, thus increasing efficiency and reducing consumption. In short, everything has been designed to maximize performance, durability, safety, maintainability and ease of use.

“Comau has leveraged its long-standing experience in industrial robotics to respond to the increasing need for new-generation automation that is also cost-effective and easy to use,” said Pietro Ottavis, Chief Technology Officer. “It’s the right product at the right time.”

About Comau

Comau, a member of Stellantis, is a worldwide leader in delivering advanced industrial automation products and systems. Its portfolio includes technology and systems for electric, hybrid and traditional vehicle manufacturing, industrial robots, collaborative and wearable robotics, autonomous logistics, dedicated machining centers and interconnected digital services and products able to transmit, elaborate and analyze machine and process data.

With over 45 years of experience and a strong presence within every major industrial country, Comau is helping manufacturers of all sizes in almost any industry experience higher quality, increased productivity, faster time-to-market and lower overall costs. The company’s offering also extends to project management and consultancy, as well as maintenance and training for a wide range of industrial segments. Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau has an international network of 6 innovation centers, 5 digital hubs, 9 manufacturing plants that span 13 countries and employ 4,000 people. A global network of distributors and partners allows the company to respond quickly to the needs of customers, no matter where they are located throughout the world. Through the training activities organized by its Academy, Comau is also committed to developing the technical and managerial knowledge necessary for companies to face the challenges and opportunities of Industry 4.0.

www.comau.com

Press Office – Headquarters

Giuseppe Costabile

[email protected]

Mob. +39 338 7130885

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Gianluca Lombardelli

[email protected]

Tel. +39 02 72143501

Mob. +39 335 7841708

Cristina Gobbo

[email protected]

Tel. +39 02 72143543

Mob. +39 340 6994601

Tiziana Capece

[email protected]

Mob. +39.320.8268223