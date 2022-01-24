Comcast Begins Rollout of New Supersonic WiFi

Enabled by Xfinity’s New WiFi 6E Gateway, Supersonic WiFi Delivers Gigabit Speeds to Power the Ever-Increasing Number of Devices in Consumers’ Homes

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Comcast announced that Supersonic WiFi, enabled by its newest WiFi 6E gateway, is now available to Xfinity Internet Gigabit and Ultrafast customers across the U.S. Supersonic WiFi is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps, 3X more capacity, and the speeds of the future – symmetrical Gigabit speeds – to support hundreds of connected devices simultaneously.





“Our Supersonic WiFi is made to do anything so our customers can do everything they want online, and our latest gateway enables key features like speeds faster than a gig to power a house full of devices – all at once,” said Sophia Ahmad, EVP and CMO, Comcast Cable.

Xfinity Internet customers connected nearly 1 billion devices in their homes in 2021 alone, a 12X increase from just a few years ago, increasing the need for faster speeds and more capacity. Comcast’s most powerful device to date, the new gateway is a giant leap forward in both key connectivity areas, with three WiFi bands – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and a new, 6 GHz band. Together, these WiFi bands reduce interference and increase bandwidth in the home by 3X to support the massive influx of connected devices used by consumers today.

In addition to the fastest gig-speeds over WiFi, Xfinity Internet comes with:

Ultimate Security : Help keep loved ones safe and secure online with xFi Advanced Security, included at no extra cost. Advanced Security helps protect customers’ devices from billions of cyberthreats a year, and customers can add xFi Complete to extend that security on the go.

Help keep loved ones safe and secure online with xFi Advanced Security, included at no extra cost. Advanced Security helps protect customers’ devices from billions of cyberthreats a year, and customers can add xFi Complete to extend that security on the go. Unprecedented Control : Download the xFi app to access a dashboard for all the devices connected to the home network with built in capabilities to pause access, set up parental controls or automate screen time rules. In 2021 alone, more than 1 million Xfinity households used xFi parental controls, with customers pausing/unpausing WiFi access nearly 100 million times.

Download the xFi app to access a dashboard for all the devices connected to the home network with built in capabilities to pause access, set up parental controls or automate screen time rules. In 2021 alone, more than 1 million Xfinity households used xFi parental controls, with customers pausing/unpausing WiFi access nearly 100 million times. Wall-to-Wall Coverage : The newest Gateway provides a more reliable connection for all connected devices. And with xFi Complete, get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage throughout the home, with an xFi Pod included if recommended.

The newest Gateway provides a more reliable connection for all connected devices. And with xFi Complete, get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage throughout the home, with an xFi Pod included if recommended. Unbeatable Entertainment : Get a free Flex 4K streaming TV device to enjoy streaming apps in one place and a voice remote to navigate between them seamlessly. Plus, thousands of hours of free entertainment content available to Internet customers for no additional cost.

Get a free Flex 4K streaming TV device to enjoy streaming apps in one place and a voice remote to navigate between them seamlessly. Plus, thousands of hours of free entertainment content available to Internet customers for no additional cost. IoT for Smart Homes of the Future: Zigbee compatible, the new Gateway acts as a central connector for IoT and home automation devices like smart lights, plugs and locks, and more.

Xfinity’s Unbeatable Internet also features xFi Complete, which provides customers access to a new Tech Upgrade program that will provide them with an updated gateway after three years and Advanced Security on the Go that protects customers’ mobile devices anywhere, anytime.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Media:

Joel Shadle



703-906-2645



[email protected]

Rachel Zabinski



215-531-4438



[email protected]