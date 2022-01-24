Constant Named to JMP Securities’ List of Hot 100 Privately-Held Software Companies

Vultr’s parent company, The Constant Company, LLC, recognized for outstanding growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultr®, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure, today announces its parent company – The Constant Company, LLC, has been named to JMP Securities’ List of Hot 100 Privately-Held Software Companies.

Determined by the Software Equity Research team at JMP Securities, the report selects companies based on revenue growth, billings, remaining performance obligation, current remaining performance obligation, annual recurring revenue, net retention rate, and gross retention rate.

This comes at the perfect time as Vultr recently surpassed $125M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), joining an extremely short list of B2B tech companies that achieved $100M+ ARR without ever raising a single venture capital dollar. With no plans to slow down anytime soon, Vultr recently launched its biggest product line yet. Using next-gen AMD processors, the Optimized Cloud Compute product line offers affordable and scalable high performance VMs.

“Right now is an exciting time for Vultr as we continue to see an increased demand for affordable, yet high performance cloud platforms among enterprises of every size,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant. “We are honored to be recognized on JMP’s Hot 100 list, and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate that you can build a tech business that is both high-growth and self-sustaining.”

Businesses interested in Vultr’s new cloud offerings can get started now at vultr.com or contact sales to learn more.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is a leading independent cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing, bare metal, and cloud storage solutions. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

