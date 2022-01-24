Corporate Attorney Margaret C. Bae Joins Dorsey’s New York Office

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dorsey & Whitney continues to grow its Merger & Acquisition Practice with the addition of corporate attorney, Margaret C. Bae, in the Firm’s New York office.





Margaret has joined as a Partner and she brings significant corporate experience, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate finance, private equity, corporate governance, and general corporate representation.

Margaret’s corporate practice focuses on helping companies grow their businesses through mergers and acquisitions, financings and capital raises. Her significant corporate experience includes public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate finance, venture capital, private equity, corporate governance, and general corporate representation.

Her transactional capabilities include structuring and negotiations for acquisitions of companies and assets as well as joint ventures, partnerships, and consortiums for various projects with strategic and financial partners. With extensive experience in financings, Margaret helps companies negotiate letters of credit, working capital lines, and other lines of credit with lenders. Margaret also has project finance experience, specifically in the energy sector, representing sponsors in negotiations with governments, development finance institutions, and international and regional commercial banks. Margaret has successfully raised capital for both startups and more established companies, including through blockchain technology offerings, as well as representing investors and funds in the deployment of their capital. Margaret also regularly advises private fund sponsors and investment advisors on a wide range of matters, including regulatory and compliance issues, portfolio company representation, and exit transactions.

Prior to joining Dorsey, Margaret was a partner with Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP in their New York office. She also served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at SoEnergy International, Inc., Executive Vice President and General Counsel at ContourGlobal L.P., and an attorney at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Margaret earned her J.D. from Cornell Law School where she was a member of the Cornell Law Review and a recipient of both the John M. Olin Student Scholarship for Law & Economics and the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in IPOs & Deal Structure Alternatives. She earned an M.B.A. from the Samuel Curtis Johnson School of Management at Cornell and a B.A. from Cornell University, College of Arts & Sciences, where she was a Meinig Family Cornell National Scholar.

“Margaret brings a wealth of mergers and acquisitions expertise and experience, and adds additional depth and new dimensions to our New York office corporate group,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Dorsey has made a concerted effort to grow strategically in its New York office over the last two years. We continue to seek strategic opportunities to expand our presence in New York.”

