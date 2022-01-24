Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Host R&D Symposium on May 10, 2022 in New York

Company to host a webcast at 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Corvus or the Company) (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host an R&D Symposium to provide an update on the Company’s three clinical programs. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in New York City from 9:00 – 11:30 am Eastern Time.

The R&D symposium will cover the Company’s pipeline programs: anti-CD73 (mupadolimab), adenosine 2A receptor antagonist (ciforadenant), and an update on ITK inhibitor (CPI-818) in T cell lymphomas. It will be hosted by Corvus President and CEO Richard A. Miller, M.D., and will include speakers from Corvus as well as leading researchers:

Neel K. Gupta, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine – Division Oncology

Suresh Mahabhashyam, M.D., Vice President of Clinical Development at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Erik Verner, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at Angel Pharmaceuticals

The symposium will be webcast live from Corvus’s website at www.corvuspharma.com and the replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

