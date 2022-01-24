Coupang Names Splunk CFO and SVP Jason Child as New Board Member

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang today announced that it has appointed Jason Child, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Splunk, to the company’s board of directors where he will serve on the audit committee.

“Jason is an accomplished business leader who brings decades of financial and corporate leadership experience to our board,” said Bom Kim, Founder and CEO of Coupang. “He will be an important advisor and we are excited to work with him to make an even greater impact on our customers.”

Child joins Coupang with over thirty years of financial experience, specializing in global start-ups and rapidly-scaling companies. He is currently the CFO and SVP of Splunk, the data platform leader for security and observability, which helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Prior to Splunk, Child served as CFO and helped scale several high-growth companies including Opendoor and Groupon. He also spent over a decade in senior financial leadership roles at Amazon and began his career at a global accounting firm, bringing audit experience and expertise to his finance roles.

“Through its unrelenting customer focus, Coupang has built an innovative business with an incredibly loyal following,” said Child. “This has driven the company’s impressive track record of growth, and continues to present exciting opportunities for the future. I look forward to joining Coupang’s dynamic leadership team to create lasting value for our customers and shareholders.”

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, simplified payments through Coupang Pay, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang has offices in Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Mountain View, Seattle, Riverside, Tokyo, Taipei, and Singapore.

