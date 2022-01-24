Creative Solutions in Healthcare Announces Chris Eamiguel as New Chief Financial Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chris Eamiguel accepts permanent promotion as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the largest Skilled Nursing Facility Operator effective April 1st.

Gary Blake, President, and CEO of Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSNHC) stated, “This decision was all too easy. Chris has served at Creative Solutions for many years and his outcomes speak for themselves. We have always been impressed with Chris’s ability to interpret data and drive outcomes.

“Throughout his many years of service, Chris has stepped up in so many ways, even physically helping evacuate buildings during Hurricane Harvey. Malisa and I could not think of a more natural fit for this leadership role.”

Chris began his career with Creative Solutions in Healthcare in September of 2013, when he started as an intern in the organization’s Finance Department. After completing his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at Arlington, Chris joined CSNHC as a full time Financial Analyst in January 2014.

Chris has served in several positions for the organization from Financial Analyst, Treasurer, and Director of Operational Analytics. Throughout his tenure, Chris has used data to drive decisions, reduce costs, and improve organizational functions to improve the quality of care for CSNHC’s residents.

Last December, Chris accepted the interim CFO position and has already made progress on several important initiatives.

When asked about his new responsibilities, Chris humbly responded, “I am excited for this role because our company is filled with hardworking team members with decades of experience. I am eager to engage with my team members to develop initiatives that will set the standard for how a skilled nursing company should operate to guarantee best in class resident care and financial success. Despite being the largest skilled nursing company in the State of Texas, we must continue to operate as a small intimate company.”

Outside of work, Chris enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Gary and Malisa Blake are grateful that he has agreed to stay on permanently and continue to provide leadership to the organization.

About Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Creative Solutions in Healthcare began in Granbury, Texas, in 2000. Gary and Malisa Blake co-founded CSNHC and opened their first care facility; Granbury Care Center. CSH is now the largest long-term care provider in Texas with over 100 facilities.

CSNHC’s top priority is to care for seniors with the respect, compassion, and dignity they deserve. Their staff understands that caring is what makes a community and without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community.

CSNHC’s corporate culture is grounded in the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” CSNHC continues to operate by this rule in providing care to those of the senior community.

