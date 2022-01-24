CRN Names Arcserve to Its 2022 Storage 100 List

CRN’s list is a resource for IT solution providers looking for industry-leading on-premises or cloud deployment offerings to use as the basis for their cutting-edge solutions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s most experienced ransomware protection and data resilience platform provider, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Arcserve to its annual Storage 100 list in the Data Protection category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.

CRN’s Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments.

The vendors recognized on the 2022 Storage 100 list were selected for their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships. The list acts as a resource for solution providers from the IT channel looking for vendors with industry-leading offerings to form the basis of cutting-edge solutions.

From plug-and-play backup appliances that protect data in simpler environments to all-in-one appliances with integrated cybersecurity, immutable storage, and hyper-scalability for the enterprise, Arcserve provides solution providers with the broadest data protection and storage solutions portfolio under one roof. This means Arcserve’s partners can rely on one vendor for data resilience on a single, agile ecosystem that manages data workloads in all environments—and protects and recovers data in the event of a cyberthreat, human error, and natural disaster.

With solutions, services, and support from one vendor, channel partners enjoy a simplified selling process. The expansive portfolio also provides diversification, which helps channel partners increase their addressable market, scale revenue growth, and create margin opportunities.

Supporting Quotes



Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company



“CRN’s Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data have never been greater, regardless of company size. We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022.”

Florian Malecki, EVP Marketing, Arcserve



“We’re honored to be recognized on CRN’s Storage 100 List. CRN’s inclusion of Arcserve on its annual list is confirmation that we are leaders in storage technology—that we provide innovative, best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover data workloads, both on-premises and in the cloud. Arcserve’s portfolio addresses every use case and business continuity challenge for every organization, from the smallest business to the global enterprise. Arcserve data protection and storage solutions cut complexity while being cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise and regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

