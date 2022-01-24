CropBytes (CBX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CropBytes (CBX) on April 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CBX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

The great potential of virtual world games where gamers can create whole worlds similar to the real world has been continually proven by popular games such as World of Warcraft, Second Skin, and many others. However, the in-built currency of these games has no value outside of the game itself. To change this situation, CropBytes (CBX) was created to give every crypto gamer the power to build and own their crypto farm and grow its sustainable metaverse. Its native token CBX has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CropBytes

As the world’s leading virtual economy game based entirely in crypto on the economics of real-world farming, CropBytes is designed to truly represent the real world, player can work and earn a living within the game, just as they would in real life. It has been 4 years since CropBytes’ inception when the adoption of crypto assets was in its nascent stages. Today traders, players and owners all play a large role within the game economics, allowing the economy to evolve based on the mechanics of demand and supply.

CropBytes enables users to enter a virtual world where the economy allows players to create, raise and nurture their farm while contributing to the growth of the economy. Players can participate in various ways such as growing crops and raising barn animals. As animals need food daily, producing food and feeding animals are some of the basic farming activities players can conduct. They can also collect utilities like water and power to use or sell to their co-players. CropBytes has its own game market with a dedicated in-built exchange for players to trade in-game assets within the exchange, making the process of buying and selling seamless.

The CropBytes metaverse was born with a vision to enable anyone to play and earn in the virtual world. The game shares a lot of similarities to the real world with market trends and economic cycles. With the introduction of ‘work to earn’, the users can be differentiated as Farm Owner and Farm Worker, essentially merging free to play and free to earn to one. Moreover, there are limited edition assets, CropBytes proposed NFTs, that are not just collectibles, but also have utility in the game, which will help boost player’s farm’s output and fuel their earnings.

Founded in 2018 with a vision to drive value creation in the form of virtual currency for people around the world, CropBytes sets out to create a virtual world where anyone can buy, sell and own assets. Today CropBytes is a game of farming, business, and strategy powered by crypto, with a vision of building a game that grows with time and builds value for players.

About CBX Token

CBX is the native token in the CropBytes metaverse which acts as a multi-functional in-game currency giving users a medium of exchange in a decentralized manner. Players can mine the CBX token by just playing the game and participating in activities and quests.

As an interoperable currency in the CropBytes metaverse, CBX is integrated deeply into the various economic cycles of the game. It’s currently used to buy superheroes, game assets, and also to trade. The future of CBX is bright as more integrations and uses will be built into the CropBytes ecosystem.

The total supply of CBX is 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens, of which 2.2% is provided for seed, 4% is provided for pre-sale 1, 1.1% is provided for pre-sale 2, 1.2% is provided for IEO, 6.7% is provided for swap, 6% is allocated to the foundation, 10% is provided for product, another 10% will be used for marketing, 16.1% is allocated to the team, 4.4% is allocated to the advisors, and the rest 38.2% is provided for mining.

CBX has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on April 8, 2022, investors who are interested in CropBytes investment can easily buy and sell CBX token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of CBX on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

