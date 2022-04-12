Crypto Oasis Partners with GamesCoin Group to Bring Their Blockchain Gaming Metaverse to the Middle East

GamesCoin Group will start their worldwide promotional roadshow “MOMENTUM” in Dubai with an exclusive event on 21st April ’22

Key Highlights:

Crypto Oasis welcomes GamesCoin Group into their growing blockchain ecosystem to drive blockchain gaming in the Middle East.

GamesCoin Group is all set to launch a business entity in Dubai to transform the gaming sector in the region.

GamesCoin Group’s massive international promotional tour “MOMENTUM” kicks off in Dubai before moving to Europe and the US.

The GamesCoin Group will introduce the world’s first ‘Play to Own’ metaverse platform on the blockchain.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2022) – GamesCoin Group is a German blockchain gaming organization that has created a ground-breaking ecosystem for a gaming world that is more immersive and boundary-blurring than ever. Its partnership with Crypto Oasis is game-changing and exciting for the Middle Eastern crypto market because blockchain is restructuring the gaming industry, and GamesCoin Group is leading this revolution.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/121007_3c96fa4db405b996_001full.jpg

GamesCoin Group’s new alliance with Crypto Oasis will help realize the potential of the Middle East’s fast-growing gaming sector. Gaming revenues in the MENA region were worth $5.4 billion in 2021. Dubai is GamesCoin Group’s first stop as it looks to expand globally and transform Avant-gardé blockchain technology into tangible experiences.

As part of their international promotional tour “MOMENTUM”, they are holding an exclusive event in Dubai on 21st April 22. The event will start at 6:30 pm at MetaTerrace, Central Park Towers, DIFC, 32 Gate LE. GamesCoin Group will tour Europe next, beginning with Crypto Valley in Zug, Switzerland, followed by Berlin. The tour moves across the Atlantic to New York, coming back to Cologne and concluding in Dubai again by November this year.

“With GamesCoin, we will rewrite the history of the gaming industry. Knowing that we have a partner at our side who is just as experienced and visionary makes us even prouder. We are thrilled to be working with Crypto Oasis at the cutting edge of combining gaming and crypto to build the real metaverse,” says Alex Suárez, Founder & CEO GamesCoin Group.

The event will offer mixed reality experiences and spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline. The GamesCoin Group ecosystem will be presented to the public first. The guests and prospective partners will have an incredible opportunity to be part of the creation of a new and extraordinary NFT that will enable them to become a part of GamesCoin Group ́s revolutionary metaverse.

The roadshow will allow GamesCoin Group to present the world’s first ‘Play to Own’ metaverse platform on the blockchain. This disruptive tech is gaming history in the making, and attendees can secure their place in GamesCoin Group’s innovative and revolutionary gaming metaverse.

Linking blockchain with the gaming industry opens up a whole new world of possibilities transforming the gaming industry. To fulfil its mission to revamp and restructure gaming, GamesCoin Group has the support of a regional blockchain powerhouse, Crypto Oasis. GamesCoin Group can take advantage of the unique business value Crypto Oasis offers with its world-class infrastructure and talent.

Blockchain gaming is relatively new, but it is one of the fastest-growing segments of the nearly $200 billion global gaming industry. GamesCoin Group builds on Hadean’s pioneering technology to create a virtual world that allows “Play to own” gaming on the blockchain. As the overlap of people’s digital and physical lives increases, the metaverse is becoming the future of social interaction, offering countless innovative possibilities in the gaming experience.

GamesCoin Group has a hub for game developers and publishers, and they also have an integrated currency that can be used in all game worlds. They have a comprehensive ecosystem that allows developers and publishers to capitalize on innovative and traditional parts of the gaming industry.

Blockchain technology allows gamers to own in-game assets, creating legitimacy and permanent value. Creating digital assets in games also makes them an attractive investment choice. Monetizing gameplay in return for NFTs or cryptocurrencies is GamesCoin Group’s fascinating application of cutting-edge blockchain technology.

With Crypto Oasis as their local partner, GamesCoin Group will facilitate this burgeoning segment of the gaming sector with a comprehensive ecosystem home to many other radical blockchain organizations. Crypto Oasis welcomes this collaborative initiative that will help these disruptive entities move on to the next phase of growth in this exciting industry.

The partnership with GamesCoin Group aligns with Crypto Oasis’ vision to reach 1,000 Blockchain organizations by Q2 this year. Crypto Oasis will help GamesCoin Group grow in the Middle East in significant ways, and they will witness Crypto Oasis’ hallmark transparency and immutability first-hand.

About GamesCoin Group

GamesCoin Group is unlocking an ecosystem for a whole new gaming world by combining blockchain and gaming in innovative ways to enable a digital cosmos offering countless opportunities from multi-utility NFT marketplaces for gaming items to cross-game promotions. Highly secure, compliant and user-friendly wallet technology allows gamers and partners easy accessibility to this next generation gaming ecosystem.

By leveraging Hadean’s proven metaverse technology to realize virtual worlds at scale, GamesCoin Group will be able to scale and support a vast number of concurrent users with a greater level of interactivity and immersive gameplay than what is currently possible today.

www.gamescoin.io

About Crypto Oasis

The Crypto Oasis is a Middle East focused Blockchain Ecosystem supported by initiators of Crypto Valley Switzerland. Our core elements are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. Our stakeholders are Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations.

Crypto Oasis’ vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest-growing, with more than 700 organizations in the UAE alone. Our mission is to grow this to over 1,000 established organizations by Q2 2022.

www.cryptooasis.ae

For more information contact:

Christian Schön

GamesCoin Group

[email protected]

David Hein

Crypto Oasis

[email protected]

+971585876888

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121007