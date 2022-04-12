Cylix SaaS-Based Business Intelligence Platform Goes Live

Xigem’s Cloud-based Platform Makes Risk Profiling Accessible to a Broad Audience

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2022) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cylix Data Corporation (“Cylix“), has launched its flagship business intelligence platform as a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS“). The launch marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investment and commercialization of the Cylix platform.

As previously announced, Cylix has been upgraded to include a robust technology architecture, a more intuitive and responsive user interface, streamlined reporting capabilities and integrated artificial intelligence capabilities. Cylix has successfully completed the beta-testing phase and now plans to migrate customers to the SaaS version of the platform.

With this launch, Cylix is making risk mitigation and business intelligence information accessible to a broad audience. Small and medium-sized businesses can benefit from timely access to high-quality data that helps them make better, more intuitive decisions. Unlike some comparable services that require the provider to manually collate reports, Cylix is designed as a true “self-serve” platform that enables customers to retrieve desired information immediately.

The cloud-based SaaS model improves affordability for customers, who pay a predictable flat subscription fee rather than a fluctuating cost based on projected volume. More importantly, it allows users to benefit immediately from new features and capabilities as they are added to the platform. The Cylix team is implementing a technology roadmap that will include regular upgrades in the coming months and years. Customer feedback will continue to be a vital consideration in steering ongoing product development.

“We are building on our leadership position by introducing one of the first business intelligence platforms to be available as a cloud-based product,” said Ezio D’Onofrio, President, Cylix Data Corporation. “The early response has been very positive, and we are very excited to introduce a truly differentiated new product to prospective customers.”

Cylix anticipates that the availability of a SaaS version, along with other ongoing product enhancements, will broaden its addressable market. The Cylix platform is suitable for a wide range of sectors, including professional and financial services, manufacturing, B2B sales and distribution. Cylix intends to ramp up its lead generation and sales efforts throughout the remainder of 2022.

Prospective customers can now visit cylixdata.com to sign up for the service or request a demo.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company’s patented technology, FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, and Cylix Data, its business intelligence engine, is intended to provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

