Cylum Launches Highest APY Staking Reward in the Crypto Space

London, UK, Apr 1, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Cylum Finance, a DeFi 3.0 platform, has launched the highest APY staking reward in the crypto industry. Over the years, crypto investors and traders have staked their assets for relatively average returns. Although these investors earned interest on their staked crypto assets, there is huge room for improvement. Offering an increase in APY for staked assets will undoubtedly incentive more investors to enter the market.

The mission of the Cylum project is to give crypto investors a more profitable reason to stake their assets on its platform.

Cylum Highest APY Reward

Cylum offers up to 395,677% APY within the first year for investors who hold the $CYM token. Since the history of crypto staking, no project has offered investors such high returns on their investment. The unique smart contract that powers Cylum’s APY leverages compound interest in its reward system. As a result, all investors earn rewards every minute of the day with Cylum. The team plans to increase the earnings of investors with the launch of the mainnet offering. The mainnet also has a multi-chain decentralized application (Dapp) developed to offer users more utility within the ecosystem.

Cylum Unique Features & Uses

Auto-Staking & Compounding

In most existing DeFi projects, token holders have to stake their crypto assets manually. With Cylum’s auto-staking and compounding, it is entirely different. Every process is automated and designed to favor investors. By purchasing and holding these tokens, investors earn active rewards directly to their respective wallets.

After the annual compound interest of 395,677% within the first year, the APY will begin to decrease.

Automatic-Burn

To reduce the number of $CYM in total supply and drive up the value of each token, the team is looking to make $CYM a deflationary token. With auto-burn, the team will make the token more valuable as a result of the decrease in supply and increased demand. The auto-burn feature is an algorithm created to automatically eliminate 2% of the $CYM token total supply once it is launched.

About Cylum Finance

Cylum is a DeFi 3.0 project launched to revolutionize crypto staking and reward system. Skilled developers created it with unique code. The project operates an amazing set of mechanics that ensures the protocol remains sustainable. The team also incorporated additional unique features that confer a competitive advantage on the project. Crypto staking has become one of the top ways investors make money from the market. A great platform like Cylum is essential to attracting more players to this sector of the crypto market.

The Cylum protocol serves as a launchpad for metaverse projects deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In addition, its cylinder insurance fund ensures it is low risk with high rewards for investors.

