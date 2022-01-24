Cypherpunk Holdings Host an Investor Webinar on May 06, 2022

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2022) – Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) (“Cypherpunk” or the “Company“), a sector leader for blockchain, metaverse, privacy and cryptography focused investments, announces that it will host an investor webinar with the CEO and President, Jeff Gao on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:00 EDT to discuss the Company’s business outlook and progress since the last webinar.

Please register in advance via the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y3hlqx_YQBiXIwoY_n4INA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the event via the Company’s website.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca.

Officer Director Contact:
Jeffrey Gao
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:
Veronika Oswald
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Office: 1-647-946-1300

