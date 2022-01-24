Cyxtera Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYXT #colocation—Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today it will hold its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. The company will discuss first-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022. Cyxtera will issue its financial results prior to the call.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations page on www.cyxtera.com. Participants can register for the conference here.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 19, 2022, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (domestic) or 44-204-525-0658 (international) and entering passcode (023551). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.cyxtera.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility, and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

