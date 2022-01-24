Dahua USA Announces New Product Offerings Including the New Entry-level Thermal Hybrid Camera Series

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SecurityCameras–Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has announced new products that incorporate the latest in video technology. The lineup includes new-and-improved versions of three of Dahua’s 8MP cameras, a 256-channel server, and third generation thermal hybrid camera series, offering high-quality, dual-lens technology for the North American market.

With five new cameras and a hardy NVR/GPU device, Dahua continues to showcase their innovation. “Our R&D team continually evaluates the market and identifies which features and functions benefit our customers the most,” explains Jennifer Hackenburg, product marketing director at Dahua Technology USA. “The latest expansion of our portfolio reflects a need for higher resolutions and more robust features, from analytics to advancements in imaging.”

First in the lineup is the new thermal, hybrid, Lite camera series (DHI-TPC-xF1241-S2 / DHI-TPC-xF1241-T-S2) with multiple lens options in a bullet or eyeball housing. “Hybrid” refers to its uncooled, VOx 256 x 192 thermal imager combined with a 4MP visible-light sensor. The thermal imager coupled with an athermalized, focus-free lens produces high contrast thermal images in total darkness and sees through rain, fog, and snow; the visible imager with an IR illuminator delivers superior video in any lighting condition. The camera can detect human and vehicle objects at short-to-mid-range distances that would otherwise be missed by standard, visible-lens cameras at night. These compact, easy-to-install cameras are ideal for detecting threats along a perimeter, excessive temperature combustion monitoring, and temperature measurement for preventative equipment failure (DHI-TPC-xF1241-T-S2 models). Models with temperature measurement send an alert when a temperature exceeds a set threshold with ±2% accuracy.

The 4K, IR, 40x Starlight PTZ camera (8A840PANF) has an updated UI for greater ease of use and a full suite of powerful features including 8MP resolution, auto tracking, and 40x long-distance optical zoom. Its flat face with a glass plate and integrated wiper help keep the image clear during inclement weather. It uses the advanced focusing technology of Dahua’s Predictive Focus Algorithm (PFA) to ensure accuracy of subject-distance adjustment and maintain focus throughout the process of zooming in and out.

The 4K, IR, vari-focal, ePoE network dome (DH-IPC-HDBW5842EN-Z4E-S2) and the 4K, IR, vari-focal, ePoE network bullet (DH-IPC-HFW5842EN-Z4E-S2) also offer 8MP resolution. Both cameras have motorized, 8-32 mm optical zoom lenses. Other benefits include excellent lowlight capabilities through Starlight+, AI coding, and the WizMind suite of analytics. The Smart Schedule feature lets users schedule different Analytics+ functions at different times of the day.

The 256-channel video surveillance server (DHI-IVSS7016DR) combines a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and an advanced Network Video Recorder (NVR) into an all-in-one surveillance server. It allows simultaneous recording of 256 cameras and provides 768 Mbps of bandwidth.

The 2MP, fixed HDCVI eyeball camera (A22CJN2) is updated from the previous model with new, white-light LEDs. Night Color 2.0 technology lets this camera maintain color images in any lighting condition.

Dahua’s newest product offerings are designed to improve quality for security operators, from analytics that help them make better-informed decisions to advanced imaging and sensor technology. Visit us.dahuasecurity.com to learn more about these products and download spec sheets.

