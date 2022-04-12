Datametrex Launches Tele-Medicine Services via Medi-Call App

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company“ or “Datametrex“) is pleased to announce that the Company commences telemedicine services via their Medi-Call mobile telehealth application on April 19, 2022.

Over the last few weeks, the team has been working hard to finalize the beta testing of the Medi-Call app with a select group of physicians and end-users. This testing period has enabled the Company to focus on functionality and a smooth user experience while ensuring the product is ready for a limited roll-out or “soft launch” to the British Columbia (BC) market.

This is an exciting time for Datametrex as the Company takes big steps forward into the telehealth vertical.

Highlights

The Medi-Call app will be available in English and French initially in the province BC.

The team will begin expanding geographic coverage over the next several months.

Beta testing has helped the team achieve a fully functional mobile application that will be available for both Apple iOS and Android (full availability dates to be announced).

“We are beyond excited to complete our beta testing and start introducing Med-Call to the Canadian market where there is an immediate need for faster access to healthcare,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

“The Med-Call app is an innovative healthcare solution that will help relieve the current strain on our Canadian healthcare system and improve the healthcare outlook for both patients and physicians,” said Omar Sharif, Chief Medical Officer of Medi-Call.

Medi-Call Overview

Medi-call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile app that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time.

Solving accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities or with limited mobility

Improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients

Facilitating mobile health care services including prescriptions

Visit Medicallmd.ca to learn more about Medi-Call.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Datametrex’ mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

