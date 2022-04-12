DeepSig to Participate in Telco AI World Summit in Berlin

Experts in AI and ML for wireless communications to speak in two sessions focused on AI, and how automation can best support Open RAN for 5G and beyond

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeepSig, a product-centric technology company developing revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI), wireless processing software and machine learning (ML) techniques, is speaking at the Telco AI World Summit. The event, which is co-located with the Open RAN World Summit taking place April 26-28 in Berlin, Germany, will feature DeepSig CTO, Tim O’Shea in a presentation and panel discussion focused on AI/ML benefits in 5G Open virtualized RAN.

“This is an important industry event,” says Jim Shea, DeepSig CEO. “With the convergence of advanced AI and ML in wireless signal processing, we can build a new foundation for the next generation of smarter and more efficient wireless systems which can learn and improve from data, reduce the cost of ownership and improve spectrum usage, security, and user experience. Industry collaboration is key. These events provide a unique opportunity to share insights and learnings from experts with the same goals and vision.”

Tim O’Shea will present during the Focus Day of the show (April 26) at 1:10 PM CET: “Leveraging AI to Improve Open vRAN Performance”

Deploying low latency AI/ML to improve DU baseband performance

Leveraging radio access data to maximize spectrum efficiency and QoE

Reducing CapEx and OpEx using an AI enabled vRAN software

Following his presentation, Dr. O’Shea will participate in the panel discussion: “Where Can AI and Automation Best Support Open RAN?” and will cover:

Understanding the Open RAN domains that can be transformed with AI

How AI data-driven functions improve Open vRAN component and network performance

Dev-ops, operations & maintenance, dynamic infrastructure optimizations and user-centric optimizations: where are the most exciting opportunities?

From AI to machine learning: what technologies can be utilized for test, verification and run-time monitoring?

A recent Juniper survey found that 95% of respondents believe their organizations would benefit from embedding AI into their daily operations, products and services. Additionally, 88% of respondents say they want to use AI as much as possible.

“Today’s telecom providers as well as enterprises with private networks are expected to both provide next-generation services and lower costs,” adds Shea. “AI and ML can enable these organizations to be more efficient, reduce OpEx and CapEx and deliver an optimized 5G and 6G experience by inserting AI-Native RAN software in the baseband.”

DeepSig also recently announced its completion of the world’s first AI-Native 5G over-the-air call. The call featured a commercial 5G handset and 5G NR standalone network to data services on the public internet. This was a major industry milestone that demonstrated the superior efficiency of an AI-Native air interface for today’s 5G and future 6G networks. The call was achieved in DeepSig’s 5G Wireless AI Innovation Lab over a private virtualized 5G OpenRAN system.

To learn more, visit: www.deepsig.ai

About DeepSig

DeepSig, Inc. is a venture-backed and product-centric technology company developing revolutionary wireless processing software solutions using cutting edge machine learning techniques to transform baseband processing, wireless sensing and other key wireless applications. Known as “deep learning,” a proven technology in vision and speech processing now accelerates 5G network performance, capacity, operational efficiency and the customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.deepsig.ai.

