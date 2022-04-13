Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2022) – Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended February 28, 2022.

“Completing the transition of all administrative functions of Play MPE® to the online platform was a major accomplishment that was completed during the quarter,” said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. “Following this transition, Play MPE® engineering staff can focus on developing additional revenue generating products and services within the space. During the quarter, we also continued to build out our design and development teams as we move forward with new product development.”

“We continued to see growing user activity and brand awareness in Canada, Latin countries and South Africa showing increases in revenue in those territories.”

Q2 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for Q2 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q2 2021):

  • Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue up 1%
  • USA major label revenue up 7.6%
  • Canadian revenue grew by 64.5%
  • Transition of all administration functions of Play MPE® to the web-based platform

During the quarter under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 112,800 shares for a total cost of $0.135M. Total repurchases under the normal course issuer bid from January 2021 to February 2022 was 328,385 shares for a total of $0.437M.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its second quarter ended February 28, 2022.

The live webinar will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Allan Benedict.

Date: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit questions during the live presentation. Attendees’ cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees’ microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on a traditional conference call.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 834 1401 6179

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access to the webinar video stream, and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Unaudited

As at,    
  February 28, August 31,
  2022 2021
  $ $  
     
ASSETS    
Current    
Cash and cash equivalents 2,433,506 2,752,662
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for    
doubtful accounts of $30,895, [August 31, 2021 – $19,743] 414,720 400,233
Other receivables 28,181 53,172
Prepaid expenses 83,959 103,463  
Total current assets 2,960,366 3,309,530
Deposits 10,730 35,556
Property and equipment, net 113,129 143,487
Intangible assets, net 318,854 187,622
Right of use asset 190,253  
Total assets 3,403,079 3,866,448  
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current    
Accounts payable 72,342 202,722
Accrued liabilities 379,638 309,839
Deferred revenue 8,511
Current portion of operating lease liability 226,978  
Total current liabilities 451,980 748,050  
Total liabilities 451,980 748,050  
         
Contingencies    
         
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, par value $0.001    
Authorized: 20,000,000 shares    
Issued and outstanding: 10,122,271 shares    
[August 31, 2021 – issued and outstanding 10,265,371 shares] 10,122 10,266
Additional paid-in capital 9,064,465 9,157,804
Accumulated deficit (5,825,548 ) (5,788,539 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (297,940 ) (261,133 )
Total stockholders’ equity 2,951,099 3,118,398  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 3,403,079 3,866,448  

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in United States dollars)
Unaudited

  Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months
  Ended Ended Ended Ended
  February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
  $ $ $ $  
                         
Service revenue 896,420 930,699 2,030,571 2,054,676  
                         
Cost of revenue        
Hosting costs 45,611 29,667 87,795 59,709
Internal engineering support 13,812 7,296 22,212 13,623
Customer support 78,266 41,343 125,869 77,195
Third Party and transactions costs 13,622 13,593 32,998 31,685  
  151,311 91,899 268,874 182,212  
                         
Gross Margin 745,109 838,800 1,761,697 1,872,464  
                         
Operating expenses        
General and administrative 314,941 164,395 465,566 323,943
Sales and marketing 251,875 340,954 667,685 643,428
Product development 367,311 337,392 625,734 635,480
Depreciation and amortization 26,574 26,400 53,746 50,715  
  960,701 869,141 1,812,731 1,653,566  
                         
Income (loss) from operations (215,592 ) (30,341 ) (51,034 ) 218,898
                         
Other income        
Interest income 1,964 875 3,007 2,338
Gain on disposal of assets 11,018 11,018  
Net income (loss) (202,610 ) (29,466 ) (37,009 ) 221,236  
                         
Net income (loss) per common share,        
basic and diluted (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) 0.02  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic and diluted 10,208,956 10,629,438 10,259,374 10,665,834  

 

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company’s risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120265

