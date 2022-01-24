Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Signs J&N Records

J&N Records to use Play MPE(R) exclusively in the Latin Music Market

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2022) – Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced the signing of JN Records Inc. to an exclusive pilot agreement (Global) for the purposes of promotional distribution.

“As digital music becomes more prevalent in the Latin market, we have been adjusting the dynamics of J&N little by little to be more innovative and reach new markets around the globe.” emphasizes Juan Hidalgo. “Since collaborating with Play MPE®, we have seen more nominations for more Latin Grammy awards in more categories than ever before,” Hidalgo continues. “With Play MPE®, our promotional efforts are more effective and we have been able to expand into new markets. The innovation Play MPE® is bringing to the Latin market is a game changer. “

“The response we have received since bringing Play MPE® to the Latin market has been tremendous,” highlights Carlos Perez of Play MPE®. “We continue to grow our active Latin network to include countries like Mexico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, France, Great Britain, Italy, Germany, Canada, and the United States. With this growing global user base we are moving our early adopters to pilot agreements.”

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies (“Destiny”) provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides music collaboration and performance tracking platform to efficiently and securely promote, distribute, receive and discover pre-released promotional music releases. The platform is used by the world’s largest record labels and thousands of independent artists and record labels in six continents.

About J&N Records Inc.

The history of Latin music cannot be written without mentioning Juan Hidalgo and Nelson Estévez who for 40 years have led the label that bears their name. J&N Records, has recorded more than 30,000 songs and has been responsible for many international hits and industry accolades such as the Grammys, Latin Grammys, Billboard and ASCAP awards, in addition to earning dozens of platinum and gold records for the millions of copies sold worldwide. The record label has also been nimble over the years in adapting to the current market, reinforcing its work team, and signing new artists as a record label, production house, publisher and artistic representation company worldwide, under the visible image of JN Music Group. its divisions and firms J&N Records, JN Music, JN Entertainment, JN Publishing, JAN Music. J&N Records currently has offices in Miami, New York, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

