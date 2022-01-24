DGTL Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2022) – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) (“DGTL” or the “Company“) reports that it has commenced litigation in the Province of Ontario against Mr. Joel Wright and Mr. Tom Jessiman (the “Defendants“), the two former Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders, of Hashoff, LLC. (“Hashoff“). DGTL Holdings Inc. alleges that the Defendants made several material misrepresentations during the due diligence stage of DGTL’s purchase of Hashoff as well as breaching several material contracts with DGTL. On behalf of the DGTL shareholders, DGTL Holdings Inc. seeks the recovery of all amounts owing as a result of the Defendants’ misconduct.

ABOUT DGTL

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth stage in the categories of digital content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL”, the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF”, and the FSE as “A2QB0L”. For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

CONTACT

John Belfontaine,

Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119145