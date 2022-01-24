DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

$200,000 Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing Now Live across the state of Illinois, USA

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 5, 2022) – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting regulations which are now legal and live across the state of Illinois, USA.

This latest social media content campaign comes from Hashoff’s largest key account, a Nasdaq listed leader in the e-sports and gaming sector with a current market capital in-excess of $30 Billion. Hashoff’s top producing client is a global leader in online software services that allows users to place bets on fantasy sports contests within the top major sports leagues around the world (e.g., MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, UEFA, UFC, etc.).

The term of the contract requires Hashoff to source top ranked micro-influencers to build new brand awareness and to drive new active users to the client’s key online properties. Hashoff’s freelance content publishers will target new users via marketing on Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter. Strategic content will focus on the new online sports betting licensing for this key account within the state of Illinois. This campaign is an extension of a successful campaign that ran in New York state, earlier this year.

This latest social content marketing campaign is evidence of Hashoff’s expanding global business and the continued growth of this key account and diversification of accounts within Hashoff’s growing client base. This campaign reaffirms DGTL’s commitment to diversifying Hashoff’s active client mix as a long-term business development strategy.

Hashoff’s newly developed client mix also represents diversification across multiple categories, with new accounts that include top brands and agencies in the e-sports gaming, consumer products, health and beauty, financial services, travel, and electronics industries. The diversification of Hashoff’s clients, categories, and global markets provides Hashoff with more consistent long-term revenue growth potential.

DGTL also reports a correction from a previous release distributed on March 19th. Mr. Bruce Lev has been appointed as a non-voting board observer and advisor, not as a member of the board of the directors.

