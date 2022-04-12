DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Client Contract with Global Mass Media and Entertainment Conglomerate

Nasdaq Listed Mass Media and Entertainment Conglomerate Signs Software Licensing Contract Extension

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2022) – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (“DGTL” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the signing of a new key client in the media entertainment sector by its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs. After an initial statement of work (SOW), the client chose to continue the relationship with a subscription to continue the measurement and tracking of multiple television and streaming content brands in its portfolio. The combined contracts are valued at $200,000 over a 13-month period.

This new major account is a Nasdaq listed global entertainment conglomerate with a current market capital of over $30 billion. This new Engagement Labs client has a diversified holdings of numerous international leaders in the mass media categories of television, motion pictures, and digital streaming content services.

The Client awarded Engagement Labs a lucrative proof of concept (POC) contract to experience firsthand the industry leading TotalSocial® platform’s ability to help achieve their goals, including improved marketing ROI and growth in top line revenue. Areas of focus include insights that provide a deeper understanding of how viewers consume and talk about their entertainment content, and the linkage between their networks and shows to help optimize marketing and branding. After a successful POC, the client chose to extend the agreement to a full year subscription of TotalSocial.

“The media and entertainment landscape continues to evolve and grow. New formats and competition are transforming the industry, and companies need and demand innovative partners to help with changing consumer habits. This successful POC and the subsequent subscription demonstrates that Engagement Labs’ proprietary data, analytics and patented methodology help brands to transform and innovate in a competitive industry,” reports Steven M Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL and President, CRO of Engagement Labs.

“We are excited to provide unique, high-quality solutions that includes our TotalSocial platform that allows them to focus on opportunities for improvement around ‘the metrics that matter,’ including insights into audience segments and demographic targets that wield the most influence, and the levers to pull,” said Brown.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® analytics software, please visit:

https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth stage within the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “DGTL”, the OTCQB exchange as “DGTHF”, and the FSE as “A2QB0L”. For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs’ TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of Fortune 500 level clients. To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com.

Hashoff LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 500 million freelance content creators. Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Draft Kings, Anheuser Busch-InBev, PepsiCo, Currency.com, Syneos Health, etc. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology

* Past and present customers. All currencies in Canadian dollars

