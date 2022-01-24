Digipath to Provide Product Testing for Redwood Cultivation Products, Including Mike Tyson’s New Ear Shaped Gummies, ‘Mike Bites’

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (“Digipath” or the “Company”), a service-oriented independent analytical testing laboratory, data analytics firm focused on the cannabis and hemp markets is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Redwood Cultivation as its Nevada testing lab. Redwood is a Nevada licensed cultivator with a 20,000 sq. ft., state of the art cultivation facility that uses a fully automated fertilization, drip irrigation, HVAC, lighting, and Co2 system.

Digipath will administer the state required testing on products that Redwood manufacturers including popular brands from cannabis legends Tommy Chong (Tommy Chong’s Cannabis) and Willie Nelson (Willie’s Reserve.) Digipath will also start testing Mike Tyson’s ‘Tyson Ranch’ products including the new “Mike Bites” ear shaped cannabis gummies which evoke memories of Tyson’s infamous ear biting incident during his fight with Evander Holyfield.

“We are honored to be selected by Redwood Cultivation to test their incredibly popular product line,” stated Digipath Founder and President Todd Denkin. “These are significant cannabis brands with tremendous followings. Paul has always run a tight ship over at Redwood and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

“We are pleased to work with Digipath to provide the required testing for our product line,” said Paul Schloss, Owner and President at Redwood. “Digipath has always delivered on time and on budget and is a well-established high-quality testing facility that is extremely helpful and has a record for consistency.”

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry. The “Digipath Data Vault” is a rich data set of over 70,000 cannabis chemo profiles which can be used for research and product development in a wide variety of applications.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its clients’ products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company’s inability to consummate the closing of the Steep Hill acquisition, need for additional funding, the demand for the Company’s products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

