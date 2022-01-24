Digital.ai Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, Delivering on its AI and ML-powered Enterprise Vision

Digital.ai is recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for the Ninth Time

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital.ai, the leading AI-Powered DevOps platform, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools™, securing a Leaders position in the category for the ninth time in as many reports. The company was also recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, where it received the highest scores in one of the use cases —Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®) support, and second highest for all other use cases.

Digital.ai offers complete support for Enterprise Agile Planning, including integrations across software development and delivery lifecycle to help organizations successfully plan, and accelerate their digital transformations. With a focus on bringing together leading technologies spanning Agile, DevOps and Application Security, Digital.ai AI-Powered DevOps platform is designed to unify, secure and generate predictive insights across the software lifecycle to provide line of sight across the entire organization.

“Digital.ai’s position on this year’s Gartner’s Magic Quadrant makes us feel that our long-term vision is coming to fruition and that with the analytics capabilities we provide, our customers are armed with the valuable information they need to bring their enterprise agile planning and business agility to the next level,” said Derek Holt, General Manager, Agile and DevOps at Digital.ai. “We are not only thrilled with Gartner’s continued recognition of Digital.ai, but are truly excited to partner with our customers on their Agile journeys.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. The company’s AI-Powered DevOps platform unifies, secures, and generates predictive insights across the software lifecycle. Digital.ai empowers organizations to scale software development teams, and continuously deliver software with greater quality and security while uncovering new market opportunities and enhancing business value through smarter software investments. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at https://digital.ai and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

