Digital and ECommerce Executive Billy Hegeman Joins NEP as Operating Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading investment firm Norwest Equity Partners (NEP) announces that Billy Hegeman, a proven operating executive and business advisor, has joined the firm as an operating advisor. Hegeman will lead digital transformation, with an emphasis on developing omni-channel and ecommerce initiatives, for NEP portfolio companies to scale their operations, grow sales, and create additional value in their businesses.





Hegeman has held strategy and general management leadership roles for companies in retail, manufacturing, distribution, and technology. Additionally, he has built new businesses and executed large-scale digital transformations for both consumer and B2B companies.

“Customer Experience is the new currency of business,” said Tony Armand, NEP Partner. “In order to get this right, businesses must master digital, particularly omni-channel and ecommerce strategies, to reach customers where and how they want to interact with and purchase from the business. Our portfolio companies now have access to a proven leader who recognizes the potential of digital transformations. We’re confident Billy’s expertise will identify new ways for our portfolio companies to grow.”

Prior to joining NEP, Hegeman was senior vice president and general manager of digital and ecommerce at Philips Pet Food & Supplies, the nation’s largest pet supplies distributor, where he led the digital transformation of the company. He has also been senior vice president, consumer experience, at Georgia-Pacific, where he led a disruptive digital vision that resulted in transformative year-over-year profitability and topline results. His career also includes diverse high-impact roles at Amazon, including COO of fabric.com, launching Prime Pantry, along with functional leadership roles in Home & Kitchen and Sports & Outdoors. He earned his MBA at University of Colorado, and his BS in Business Administration from Colorado State University.

“The pandemic certainly accelerated the adoption of digital experiences for customers in virtually every industry. It’s more important than ever that companies understand how to integrate digital best practices, tools and technology into every corner of their business,” said Hegeman. “I look forward to working side-by-side with NEP’s companies and team of expert resources, which has differentiated NEP in the investment industry for more than 60 years. Continuing to expand digital and ecommerce expertise is another example of how the NEP advisory group continues to evolve to meet the needs of it companies.”

NEP’s advisory resources also include expertise in various industries, acquisitions, organizational development and talent acquisition, finance, sales and operations planning, legal and compliance, strategic planning, supply chain, and pricing.

Hegeman is based in the Southeast region of the U.S., where NEP has a new West Palm Beach office, and will work with NEP portfolio companies nationwide.

NEP has been investing in growing profitable and scalable middle-market companies, many founder-owned, since 1961. The firm is currently investing NEP X, a $1.6 billion equity fund and has portfolio companies in the consumer, business services, active lifestyle, energy, industrial, and distribution sectors. More information can be found at nep.com.

