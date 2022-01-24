Docker and Heptio Veteran Joins Loft Labs to Lead Marketing

Daniel Finneran to head marketing and developer relations initiatives to bring virtual Kubernetes clusters and faster Kubernetes development to the masses

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kubernetesLoft Labs, a venture-backed startup working on developer tooling and multi-tenancy solutions for Kubernetes, today announced that Daniel Finneran has joined the company as vice president of marketing.

Finneran brings more than 15 years of experience in the information technology and services industry including positions at Docker, Heptio, VMware, the European Space Agency, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and most recently Packet, an Equinix company.

“Daniel brings tremendous experience from both the technical side, as well as in developing an ecosystem around technology,” said Lukas Gentele, co-founder and CEO of Loft Labs. “After an extensive search, we’re pleased to have landed Daniel to help us build awareness for our company’s role in the cloud-native space and to expand our network to other partners in the ecosystem.”

“When I first heard about Loft, I was immediately struck with the parallel of my experience at VMware working with virtualization technology and for the potential of Loft technologies to have the same effect when it comes to utilizing virtualization technology and Kubernetes,” said Finneran. “I jumped at the opportunity because I believe we can have the same impact in helping users realize higher levels of productivity and cost-effectiveness.”

Loft Labs builds its enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform on top of vcluster, an open source technology for creating virtual Kubernetes clusters. Loft is used by large organizations to create a self-service platform for their engineering teams. When an enterprise runs Loft, their engineers can provision virtual clusters on-demand whenever they need them, either using the Loft UI (user interface), the Loft CLI (command-line interface) or even using the Kubernetes command-line tool kubectl via the custom resources provided as part of Loft.

About Loft Labs

Loft Labs was founded in 2019 to create open-source developer tooling and virtual cluster technology for Kubernetes, with the goal to increase developer productivity and to help engineers gain secure but unimpeded access to cloud infrastructure.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Loft Labs

[email protected]

Related Stories

Elucida Oncology’s Lead Clinical Candidate ELU001 to Be Featured in Two Abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

OSE Immunotherapeutics Invited to Present Preclinical Data on its PD-1/IL-7 Bifunctional Program BiCKI®-IL-7 Cancer Immunotherapy

Nymox Announces Closing of $6.4 Million Financing

SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming April Women’s Health Medical Conferences

Todos Medical Announces Positive 3CL Protease Inhibition In Vitro Data Against BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variants

ISA Cybersecurity named a “Major Player” in IDC MarketScape for Canadian Security Services for a second time in a row

You may have missed

OSE Immunotherapeutics Invited to Present Preclinical Data on its PD-1/IL-7 Bifunctional Program BiCKI®-IL-7 Cancer Immunotherapy

Elucida Oncology’s Lead Clinical Candidate ELU001 to Be Featured in Two Abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming April Women’s Health Medical Conferences

Nymox Announces Closing of $6.4 Million Financing

Todos Medical Announces Positive 3CL Protease Inhibition In Vitro Data Against BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variants

error: Content is protected !!