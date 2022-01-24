Domo Named to Women Tech Council’s 2022 Shatter List for the 5th Consecutive Year

Domo recognized by Women Tech Council for its work accelerating progress towards a more inclusive workplace and culture for a 5th consecutive year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#shatterlist—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named on the Women Tech Council (WTC) 2022 Shatter List, the only list that names the technology and innovation companies with active programs that are leading and accelerating progress towards breaking the glass ceiling for women in technology. Each of the companies on the 2022 list was chosen based on their development and successful implementation of measures that create gender-inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed from entry-level positions to executive leadership.

“While no organization or leader has completely broken the glass ceiling for women in tech, progress is happening and change is accelerating,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “Recognizing the programs and companies that are creating positive impact builds momentum for these changes, and helps move our entire technology ecosystem in the right direction towards more inclusive environments that advance women and create high-performing teams.”

Now in its fifth year, the Shatter List was developed by the WTC to help achieve its mission of amplifying the economic impact of women in tech and help build high-performing environments where men and women can succeed. The list evaluates public and private data across hundreds of data points to rate companies on four key criteria: executive engagement, company programming, community investment and women’s or D&I groups. By making the list, Domo demonstrates commitment and progress in these four areas with visible, active programming at all organizational levels to support women in tech. This places the organization in the top tier of companies working to support women in tech.

Among these criteria, Domo was especially recognized for its outstanding investment in the community as well as their D&I efforts. In 2021, nearly 40% of all new Domo hires were diverse.

“The recognition from the Women’s Tech Council is a huge honor and privilege. To be named for a fifth consecutive year speaks to our aspirations to attract the best talent around the world and our commitment to support diversity,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “At Domo, we are breaking the glass ceiling and are committed to continuously improving our DEI efforts year over year by building a workplace where all of our employees can contribute and thrive.”

For more information about the Shatter List, visit www.womentechcouncil.com.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.com.

