DriveWealth Hires Former Google, PayPal Executives to Help Democratize Global Investing

Strategic new hires will help global fintech pioneer drive its mission of expanding access to investing worldwide

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DriveWealth, LLC, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded finance, today announced the appointment of Gayathri Rajan as Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Harshal Deo as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Rajan and Deo will lead DriveWealth’s product and engineering teams and will be instrumental in helping the company further its mission to democratize investing globally and empower anyone in the world with a phone to control their financial future from the palm of their hand.

“Expanding access to investing is about so much more than money – it’s really about empowering people to have more control over their lives. With such a bold goal, we need bold leadership,” said Bob Cortright, Founder and CEO, DriveWealth. “That’s why I’m thrilled Gayathri and Harshal have joined the DriveWealth team. I’m confident in the experience and vision they both bring to their new roles, and I know they’ll be the type of leaders we need at this inflection point for our company.”

Gayathri joins DriveWealth following a 16-year stint at Google where she garnered a reputation for building world-class platforms and products in close collaboration with global partners. At Google, Gayathri founded Google’s payments platform, which manages the entirety of Google’s payments and disbursements, and more recently built out the high-growth enterprise business for Google Maps.

“I was drawn to DriveWealth for a number of reasons, but mostly because I believe in its mission to democratize investing,” said Rajan. “DriveWealth pioneered fractional trading and their API-first approach is a game changer in the industry. There is a tremendous opportunity to allow consumers around the world to participate in markets that were previously inaccessible, and to help them become owners of their financial futures. Since my first meeting with Bob, it was clear to me that built into the foundation of the company is deep domain knowledge of the brokerage industry and a mindset that supports partners in building innovative experiences for their users – a foundation of readiness that will drive the company into its next stage of growth.

“We are at the cusp of redefining investing with an ecosystem that is ready to embrace what’s coming. I simply couldn’t miss the opportunity of being part of a generation-defining change and company.”

Harshal comes to DriveWealth after a combined 16 years working at eBay and PayPal where he pioneered the use of AI for fraud detection. At PayPal, he ran a global engineering and product organization that enabled PayPal’s entry into shopping and delivered PayPal Commerce Platform for Businesses, enabling seamless commerce for over 20 million businesses worldwide.

“I am passionate about leveraging technology to solve large-scale global problems, hence DriveWealth’s mission to democratize investing really appeals to me,” said Deo. “I am impressed by the engineering team that Bob has already built at DriveWealth to deliver an industry-leading, ultra low latency trading platform. I am looking forward to augmenting that with top talent from Silicon Valley and leveraging recent advances in technologies like blockchain and AI to further accelerate innovation for DriveWealth’s partners.”

For more information about how DriveWealth is fueling the future of embedded investing, click here.

About DriveWealth



DriveWealth, a pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company which empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth’s consultative support and cloud-based, modern technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth or on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media

Emily Baldwin, DriveWealth



Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/emilycbaldwin/