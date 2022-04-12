E Ink Launches E Ink Gallery 3 Color ePaper for Sustainable Digital Reading

Featuring faster page turns and color switching for eReader Market

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced the launch of E Ink Gallery™ 3, a next generation of color ePaper for the eReader and eNote markets.





E Ink Gallery 3 is based on the E Ink ACeP™ Advanced Color ePaper platform. In this platform, a full-color gamut is achieved through a four particle ink system: cyan, magenta, yellow and white, which allows a full color gamut at each pixel.

In Gallery 3, the black and white update time has been improved to 350 milliseconds (ms), the fast color mode is 500 ms, standard color mode is 750-1000 ms and best color is achieved at 1500 ms. This is a substantial improvement over the first generation of E Ink Gallery, which had a black and white update time of two seconds and color updates of ten seconds. In addition, Gallery 3 will have an improved resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) versus the earlier 150ppi and an operating temperature of 0-50 degrees Celsius, on par with black and white eReaders.

E Ink Gallery 3 will also support pen input in black and white, with an addition of several other colors and an update time of 30 ms. E Ink Gallery 3 will be featuring E Ink’s new ComfortGaze™ front light, which offers a blue-light safe viewing experience.

“E Ink is very excited to announce this significant breakthrough with E Ink Gallery 3,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “For the first time, our Gallery full color ink platform series can be offered for an enhanced reading and shopping experience for eBooks, and for colorful document viewing and editing in eNotes. We have invested over $100 million dollars in R&D resources and budget to improve every aspect of this technology. Our team across the world has worked tirelessly over the past several years, and has made a product we can all be proud of.”

E Ink’s black and white displays revolutionized reading with the adoption of the low power, easy to read displays available for eReaders. With Gallery 3 joining E Ink’s print color technology, E Ink Kaleido 3, customers have several new color options to adopt into their devices. In the past five years, 130 million eReaders have been in use globally, replacing the purchase of paper editions of books. It is estimated that paper books and LCD device would emit more than 100,000 and 50 times CO 2 vs. eReaders respectively throughout that time.

E Ink Gallery 3 joins the recent portfolio of new color products E Ink has launched in the last month, including E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus for electronic shelf labels (ESL) and E Ink Gallery Plus for Signage. These products will be available for viewing at Touch Taiwan 2022 from April 27-29, 2022, in E Ink’s booth, #M802 on the fourth floor of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and during Display Week from May 10-12 in E Ink’s booth #626 at the San Jose Convention Center. E Ink will also be showcasing foldable and rollable versions of E Ink Gallery 3.

Note: Gamut is a range of colors within the color spectrum that the human eye can identify, and it is also a concept of color space.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

Contacts

E Ink:



Anna Halstead



Racepoint Global



617-624-3213



[email protected]