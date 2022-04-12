Ebix Europe Launches Innovative Exposure Management Platform – ExposureHub

Ebix Europe’s new exposure management platform gives users power over their data for critical risk management decisions

LONDON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London Market reform technology specialist Ebix Europe has launched its new platform – ExposureHub, a technology milestone for re/insurance exposure management. Ebix Europe is a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries.

Developed by in-house exposure management specialists at Ebix, ExposureHub is a versatile and geospatially rich platform powered by state-of-the-art technology and methodologies; providing fast and accurate results and insights that support data-driven risk management decisions while ensuring profitable underwriting.

Offering exceptional processing speeds even with huge data volumes, along with interactive global map displays, the platform is module-based and fully configurable, implying that each client and each user gets to use a tool that works best for them. The thoughtful platform layout draws the user into their exposure data – making insights, opportunities and outliers all the easier to identify and act upon.

“ExposureHub is our exciting new platform that puts control of data back into the hands of the user. It’s more than an innovative solution and is something that market practitioners will benefit from in their day-to-day insurance transactions – a true, instinctive data tool that lifts exposure management to a new level.” Guy Williams, Ebix Europe Exposure Management Consultant, said. “We are committed to working with the market to understand how ExposureHub can be developed further to help insurers, reinsurers and MGAs harness the power of data to substantially enhance their exposure management capabilities and drive profitable data-driven underwriting.”

He added, “We are actively working with third-party-providers to seamlessly connect complementary solutions with ExposureHub to provide an enhanced offering, such as augmentation of location data, integrating the latest models via specialists in their field. Our team has crafted a transparent, simple-to-use and aesthetically pleasing environment to work in, encapsulating their expert knowledge within the product. This ensures that no user needs to be held back, for not having years of technological or exposure management experience themselves.”

ExposureHub allows insurance practitioners to obtain their data through a variety of input mechanisms, ranging from tried and tested data import files to integration with other systems used across the market, while the robust and intuitive nature of the platform allows both experienced exposure managers and non-expert users to navigate through the process seamlessly and efficiently.

About Ebix Europe

London market technology specialists Ebix Europe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ebix Inc.- the largest provider of electronic trading solutions and innovative products to the global re-insurance market, covering both large commercial and specialty markets. One of its main platforms is EbixExchange, the premier On-Demand cloud-hosted software exchange offering products and services that digitize the insurance process from quote through to bind and beyond. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ebixeurope.co.uk/

About Ebix, Inc.

With approximately 200 offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

